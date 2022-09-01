Shareholders of Colorado Central Telecom approved the sale of the company on July 18 to Chaffee County businessman Carlin Walsh.
“We were thrilled when a local businessman like Carlin came to us as a prospective buyer,” Ralph Abrams, founder and former CEO, said in a press release. “Someone who understands firsthand the needs of the communities Colorado Central Telecom serves will be invaluable as they grow the network and continue to provide the best support to its customers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.