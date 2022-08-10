Residents of Villa Grove had the opportunity Tuesday to ask questions and vent frustrations about the Live Nation Seven Peaks music festival slated for Labor Day weekend just southwest of the tiny town in northern Sagauche County.
About 60 people showed up at the Villa Grove fire station for a question-and-answer session with County Commissioners Tom McCraken, Lynne Thompson and Tim Lovato, County Sheriff Dan Warwick and members of his staff, Colorado State Patrol Cmdr. Brett Williams and other first responders who serve the Villa Grove area.
The meeting was also followed via cellphone by event organizer Jim Reid of Live Nation.
Local resident Kelly Marshall, who was asked by other residents to address the county commissioners, read a list of questions collected from local residents, either by Marshall going door-to-door, from emails and from Facebook.
She put the questions to the panel although most were answered by Warwick, deferring to other officials as necessary.
Those at the event were also given time to ask their questions directly.
Among the residents’ concerns were traffic and crowd control, campsites, sanitation, water, land use and cleanup of the site after the event.
Williams told the crowd there will be an extra paved lane to merge southbound traffic headed to the concert site and leave the through traffic lane through town open. A control lane will be established on the northbound side with the same goal.
State Patrol will also monitor the highway through town during the weekend to ensure driver and pedestrian safety.
Addressing concerns about parking on residents’ property, Warwick said parking will be provided for concertgoers on site. He said a tow company will be available on site. If there are violations, Warwick said they will “hook it and tow it from private property.”
There will also be checks for drunkenness and drug use among drivers by CSP and Saguache County Sheriff’s Office on site.
Warwick said their goal is to address those issues before anyone can drive off the property.
Approximately 13,000 to 14,000 people are expected at the event.
The concert site will have 3,000 campsites, each of which can accommodate several people, 450 portable toilets, water stations, and food, beverage and supply vendors will be available on site.
Saguache County Public Health Director Mona Lovato said paramedics, emergency medical technicians and a physician’s assistant will be at the medical station on site.
Two ambulances will be dedicated to the event, which will not affect local services.
A 50,000-gallon commercial septic tank has been installed on the property, which will be used to empty portable toilets and for RV waste.
The plan is to pump that waste through a leach field over the following nine months.
Warwick dispelled rumors that the presence of the septic system might mean the site would be converted from agricultural land to a permanent campground.
The septic system is necessary for future similarly sized events, he said.
In response to concerns about fires or fireworks, attendees were told fires will not be allowed at the concert or camping grounds, and no pyrotechnics will be used during any of the shows.
Water to be used at the site for water stations will come from previously dug wells, some decades old, and not from nearby Kerber Creek.
Because the concert weekend is a special event, zoning for the private property involved will not change from its current agricultural use.
Thompson and Lovato said the Live Nation event will bring money into the county in terms of sales and lodging taxes.
Because this is the first such large-scale event in the county, discussions may be held to change the special event application fee from a flat rate to a scaled fee based on event size.
Apart from providing camping spaces, Reid said the company has booked Joyful Journey for the weekend as well as lodging in Saguache and Villa Grove.
Reid said LiveNation is encouraging the local tourist board to set up a tent on site to encourage people to check out the amenities the area offers.
Some residents expressed frustration that they thought they had not received ample notification about the concert plans nor that the commissioners were going to make a decision on a special event permit for it.
Thompson said a letter had gone out to residents in January from Live Nation informing them about the concert.
The decision to approve the application to hold the concert was then held and was noticed.
Thompson said the commissioners followed the protocol they have in place for a special event permit.
Several residents commented that commissioners should have done a better job of informing the public.
Lovato agreed, stating that this was the first time an event like this has come up, but changes were in the works to improve the process for next year.
He said after the meeting he thought the informational session went well, although a little confrontational at the end.
Thompson said she also thought the meeting went well.
“Hopefully, people feel better about the concert,” she said.
Warwick said he hoped everyone got things off their chest they wanted to get out, had their questions answered and felt a little more at ease with the event plans.
