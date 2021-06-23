The Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners met on Tuesday to discuss special event permit applications for the Seven Peaks Music Festival and Meet Me At The Creek. In the 8-hour long meeting the board heard staff reports, statements of concern and support from BV residents, and statements from applicants. It was revealed that Live Nation has already sold over 6,000 tickets to the Seven Peaks event, scheduled for Sept. 4-6.
The board’s agenda included 10 items in total. Beginning at 9 a.m., they moved through the first five with relative ease, taking a bit of time to consider and then approve a Nathrop resident’s request to vacate right of way on his property.
Progress slowed considerably as the board reached item six, or Resolution 2021-44, which was to grant conditionally a request for a special event permit by Meet Me At The Creek. Like the Seven Peaks Festival, this event is intended by planners to take place at the Meadows, off CR 350.
The commissioners and others convened as the county’s Board of Health on June 10 and voted to approve this application pending certain conditions being met. Assistant county attorney Miles Cottom opened with a summary of the resolution’s contents and the board’s previous decisions.
Excepting a few clarifications and amendments pertaining to the serving of alcohol and use of heavy equipment for event setup, the resolution review seemed to be going smoothly enough. Then, shortly after 11 a.m., the issue of noise mitigation arose.
Cottom noted that Meet Me At The Creek had requested amending this section of the resolution, which limited sound pressure levels to 50 decibels 160 feet from the stage. Meet Me At The Creek wanted the same limits as those imposed on Seven Peaks: 108 decibels. Board members and staff began discussing sound propagation. The Zoom chat began stirring to life.
Forty minutes later, Scott Stoughton, founder of Campout for the Cause and Bonfire Entertainment, the company behind the proposed event, was given a chance to make the case for the amendment.
“As context, a faint conversation is 50dbs and a moderate conversation between two people is 60dbs. A loud conversation between two people is 70dbs,” he said.
Meadows owner Jed Selby spoke plainly: “The way that it’s written right now, presumably we would be not invited back next year and probably fined. I don’t know that there’s a way to successfully hold the event with the restrictions that are in there.”
Selby went on to urge the board to grant an exemption from the state law, which stipulates a 50 decibel sound limit at the property line of an event venue, based on partnerships with nonprofit entities.
“I don’t think anybody’s trying to get around the rules. I don’t think we’re trying to break the rules. There is an exception for music festivals, subject to an appropriate affiliation with a nonprofit,” he said.
Commissioners Keith Baker and Greg Felt were hesitant to accept Selby’s argument that nonprofit affiliations were often used to grant liquor licenses for special events, and the same legal logic could be applied for sound limit exemptions. Commissioner Rusty Granzella concurred.
“I’m not comfortable deviating from the state statute,” said Baker. “I would adhere to these requirements.”
Baker and Felt said that they had made “a good faith effort” to ensure sound levels were limited to the levels set by state law at the Meadows’ property lines in past events, although they admitted that they “didn’t quite get it right.”
Ultimately the board agreed that the decibel limits were not appropriate for the sound board location 160 feet from the stage, but did not agree to exempt Meet Me At The Creek from state laws limiting sound at the venue’s property lines.
Stoughton, invited for additional comment, had been following comments in the Zoom chat.
“The name-calling...is childish, and it’s really affected me. I’m pretty emotional. I’m pretty upset about that,” he said.
He attributed opposition to the event to “a few people that are disgruntled by a sound disruption a few days a year” and said that the event would be “a hundred percent win for this community.
“Are we trying to be honest with these decibel limits? Of course. Could we have not said anything and pulled this event off? Absolutely. Would the residents be disturbed by this? They’d be disturbed if I walked up there and dropped a pin,” he said.
“The whole point is to be transparent, respectful, and mindful to the community. That is all we’re trying to be. And if this event or events aren’t something that the county wants as a whole, just let us know today, because it’s really stressful. This is a huge investment into Chaffee County for years to come,” he said.
Asked to speak more directly to the issue of the statute, Stoughton echoed Selby.
“It’s putting us in a really difficult position to do an event with noise that can’t be louder than a quiet conversation at the perimeter. That seems to me unrealistic,” he said.
The board opted to approve the resolution, amended to include language from the state noise abatement statute and a finding that they could not determine whether Meet Me At The Creek qualifies for an exemption.
Stoughton, when asked for a statement, said he didn’t understand what had been passed, and couldn’t comment until he had a better grasp of it.
Following a break for lunch, Chaffee County planning manager Jon Roorda was tasked with introducing the public hearing for Seven Peaks, projected to bring as many as 20,000 people to the Meadows for Labor Day weekend.
Roorda read from a June 16 staff report detailing the events’ proposed logistics, related regulations and known issues from similar events held in the past.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze and EMS director Josh Hadley both reported they were prepared in the event that the permit was approved and the festival confirmed to be taking place.
Spezze noted that traffic was a concern, but that earlier ingress, delayed egress and staging at the rodeo grounds would be helpful mitigating factors. Road and Bridge superintendent Mark Stacy also indicated a high level of readiness.
Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director, reminded the board that “we’re very much still in a pandemic.” She expressed concerns about variants, waning vaccination rates, and unknown immunity duration. She also pointed out that young children remain unvaccinated.
Nevertheless, Carlstrom also said her department was prepared for the event. Asked to comment on event capacities, Carlstrom said, “What would make me feel more comfortable is if we had a fully vaccinated event.”
Shortly after 2:30 p.m. it was Live Nation representative Jim Reed’s turn for comment. Over 70 people had joined the Zoom meeting as he began.
“All I’m really trying to do is pull forward the application that was approved for the 2020 event that did not take place,” he said.
Regarding traffic, Reed claimed the problems in 2019 arose from execution rather than planning.
“I’ve spoken with Master Sergeant Schwartz; I’ve spoken with John Spezze as well. We liked the traffic plan we created. I have to do a better job executing,” he said.
Reed suggested that Live Nation will learn from some 85 music festivals planned for this summer how event capacities and COVID planning can be balanced.
He closed his comments by noting that nearly 10% of Chaffee county residents bought tickets to the 2019 festival.
Baker pointed out that the county’s current event capacity remains at 5,000 and then asked Reed if he intended to emulate crowd controls similar to recent events at Madison Square Garden and Red Rocks.
Reed said that wouldn’t work for the Meadows.
“Andrea Carlstrom is absolutely right. The answer is vaccinations. We’re not going to do a fully vaccinated show, but the challenge that this community faces is ramping up vaccinations,” he said.
Granzella asked Reed about 2019 ticket sales demographics.
“How many tickets have you sold so far?” Felt asked.
“A little over 6,000. 1,300 locally …”
“6,000? You s####### me?” Felt exclaimed.
“Yikes,” said someone in the room quietly.
“You know we have a 5,000 person event capacity, and you’ve already sold more tickets than that?”
“Yes.”
“What the hell, Jim? Really. I mean, we’ve talked on the phone a few times. You know we’re at five. And then you come in and — at least, I had no warning — that you are expecting 12,500 approval. You’ve already sold more tickets than our rules allow now?” Felt went on.
Reed wasn’t sure how to respond. He started to defend the 12,500 figure, then cut himself off.
“We’ll either reach that point, or we’re not going to be able to do it anyway. There’s a...uh, yeah we’re at 6,000,” he said.
Felt said Live Nation’s promotions and sales prior to permit approval have created problems for the board.
“People have called the Attorney General’s office implying that we’re in collusion with you, that we’re personally getting paid off. It’s really been quite a distraction and upsetting to be put in this position.
“This has damaged people’s faith in local government,” he said.
Reed went on defense, sketching out a communication timeline back to April 6.
“I’m dismayed that people are suggesting that there’s anything that’s not above-board between our application and what’s going on with you folks. We know that we have to earn the permit. We’ve earned it three times, unanimously, and based on that knowledge, we thought ... we should be able to earn it again,” said Reed.
He said that Live Nation refunded 25 million tickets last year, and that refunds are a possibility, but that the promotion and sales timeline was necessary for Live Nation’s production process.
“We had to do it. And I tried to keep you all as informed as I possibly could throughout the steps,” he said.
Baker also faulted Reed for Live Nation’s handling of promotion and sales prior to the hearing.
“We’ve had completely open discussions about this, and you’ve always been honest with me. But I think the public needs to know that during the course of those conversations, I said your advertising materials, your marketing materials — all that stuff needs to say ‘pending local approval,’ or ‘planned,’ or some sort of caveat that made it clear that this wasn’t a done deal, that this hasn’t been approved,” he said.
Baker went on to say he assumed Reed had conveyed those messages to Live Nation staff, but that “it happened. That it looks like it’s already approved. It looks like we cut some sort of backroom deal.”
Baker expanded on Felt’s comments concerning the damage done to the board’s reputation.
“We’re trying to restore faith in government. Because that’s one of the big crises in this country right now, is nobody trusts government anymore. Not at any level. Not at their local municipal level, not at their county level. And we’re doing what little we can here to start rebuilding that, from the ground up.”
He concluded by saying that the citizens of Chaffee County, whether they support Seven Peaks or not, “want to make our own decisions. And when people feel like — and we feel like we’ve been painted into a corner and our hand is being forced — we don’t like that.”
Reed was momentarily apologetic, calling the tensions arising from the premature promotions and sales a “vast misunderstanding,” and calling suggestions of impropriety “outrageous.” Then he downplayed his company’s moves.
“With respect to the marketing, it’s just marketing. People just want to see a logo and a date. They’re not interested in asterisks and a series of caveats. It was just marketing,” he said. He brought up other markets where he claimed it is common for permits to be granted after sales open, and said the rules are different across the country from place to place.
“No one said ‘You cannot do that,’” said Reed.
Granzella weighed in to say that he understood where Reed was coming from as a businessman, but agreed with his fellow board members that failure to disclose the lack of permit approval in early sales and promotion was omitting “a critical element.”
Talk turned to less contentious issues for a few minutes, and then Baker reluctantly reopened the sound levels topic.
“I would take a different tack than Scotty did,” said Reed. “I think the state will recognize our relationship with our charitable partner. So I’ll have to follow state regulations, whatever those may be. I’m asking for you folks to give me a little more bump than what the state regulation is,” he said.
But when pressed by the board, Reed’s tack appeared little different from Stoughton’s.
“The 55 sound level, we can’t produce a show at that level. And that’s what it is unless there’s a nonprofit attached,” said Reed.
“Ultimately, I think we’re in the same position that we were with Meet Me At The Creek,” said assistant county attorney Daniel Tom.
Reed looked deflated. After a short exchange on new taxes with Granzella, the meeting shifted to public comment.
Nathan Jones kicked off public comments with a 20 minute slideshow presentation. Felt described Jones as representing an opposition group.
Jones fought through technical difficulties to contest Live Nation’s application on grounds of incompleteness, site unsuitability due to noise pollution, insufficient COVID measures, effects on the character of the town of BV, degradation of the town’s infrastructure and traffic concerns.
After Jones came 13 more public comments, mostly echoing concerns of noise and traffic.
Most wanted the permit denied entirely, although some asked for stricter time and noise limits.
Robin Vega, one of three commenters in support, had submitted a petition with 270 signatures to the board prior to the meeting.
“While I do understand that there are inconveniences for some community members surrounding these events, I believe the benefits and ripple effects of positivity for this community and future generations far outweigh the negative impacts,” said Vega.
Selby used time at the end of public comments to reiterate his argument that events on his Meadows property could be exempted from the state law on sound pressure limits based on nonprofit affiliations. Baker chose to pivot to concerns raised during public comments about Selby’s ultimate intentions with the Meadows property, and rumors that he planned to develop on it.
Selby alluded to some limited development concepts that would leave “the vast majority” of the Meadows as open space. He also suggested that the ability to hold large events would itself constitute an incentive to keep the space open.
At this point, Felt noted the time was 5 p.m., and suggested that Reed’s response be made the last item of the day.
Reed framed the projected attendance for the event as a goal rather than an estimate proper.
“Sure, we have a goal...but we haven’t gotten there yet. Would we get there this year? Well, we’re going to do better than we did a year ago, is the goal, and the goal moving forward,” he said.
Reed also asserted that his team’s spending alone, when operating in BV, comprises a significant boon to the local economy, and responded to a few more specific issues raised in public comment, such as agreeing to consider 11 p.m. cutoffs and discussing the possibility of stage relocations on the property.
Baker wanted to clear one more thing up before the meeting adjourned, having apparently spotted a comment in the Zoom chat.
“Someone said that I said that you were the scum of the earth but I don’t think you’re the scum of the earth,” said Baker with a chuckle.
The board agreed to continue discussion at 9 a.m., June 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.