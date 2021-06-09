Entertainer Dierks Bentley and the world’s leading live entertainment company Live Nation announced a ticket sale date and the lineup for the third Seven Peaks Music Festival Labor Day weekend in a press release early Tuesday afternoon.
Still on the permit application process are closing the public comment period and a public hearing scheduled for later this month.
Three-day passes go on sale at 10 a.m., June 18. The music festival website also notes alumni may reserve passes as early as June 15.
The release notes in addition to Bentley’s Sunday night headline show, the festival will host performances by Keith Urban, Kip Moore, Old Crow Medicine Show, Randy Houser, Hot Country Knights, Clay Walker, Travis Denning, Ingrid Andress, Molly Tuttle, Mark Chesnutt, Caitlyn Smith, Hailey Whitters, Pam Tillis, Callista Clark, Jackson Dean, Ray Fulcher, Willie Jones, Caroline Jones, Reyna Roberts, Payton Smith and Aydamn will also perform.
Also on the billing, Buena Vista Reader Favorites Rapidgrass.
“Getting the green light to book artists and plan our third annual Seven Peaks was the single best piece of news I’ve gotten in the last year,” Bentley said in the press release. “It is my favorite weekend of the year, and I know every fan and artist that has been there will tell you the same. It’s the only time my band and crew ever show up to a gig a week early, too … because we can’t wait to be out there with our friends and fans soaking up the Colorado sunshine and mountain vibes.”
The review and public hearing for the still-not-appproved Seven Peaks Music Festival application will begin at 9 a.m., June 22, on Zoom at zoom.us/j/109079543
The deadline for written comments is noon, Friday, June 18 and may be emailed to chaffeeadmin@chaffeecounty.org or mailed or hand-delivered to 104 Crestone Ave, Salida, CO 81201.
Live Nation/The Green Room media did not respond to requests for comment and clarification on this release.
The county commission declined to comment on an open application process, board president Greg Felt said.
