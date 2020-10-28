Chaffee County Public Health reported seven new cases of COVID-19 during the weekend with five cases Saturday and two Sunday.
All of the new cases reported were members of the general community.
The count for the last seven days is 25 cases total and brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 410 for the county.
Approximately 36 tests were still pending as of Monday afternoon.
No new cases were reported by Colorado Department of Corrections among inmates at Buena Vista Correctional Complex.
Statewide there have been 97,300 cases of COVID-19 since data collection began in March.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data showed 2,102 cases were reported throughout the state Monday.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate rose to 6.67 percent.
Chaffee County Public Health continues to offer free COVID-19 testing from 9:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in Salida at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St., in the C Street parking lot and from 9-11 a.m. Wednesdays at the Buena Vista Annex, 114 Linderman Ave.
Testing is by appointment only. Appointments must be scheduled by close of business the day before the testing clinic will be held.
A consent form is required and can be accessed at Chaffee County Public Health.
Testing is available for:
• Any community member (or others who consider Chaffee County their medical home) who is showing symptoms.
• Any asymptomatic patient who has a known contact (within 6 feet for greater than 15 minutes) with a positive case, or who has traveled in an area with high transmission rates. This does not include secondary contact.
• All healthcare workers, first responders, senior care facility workers and workers who directly interact with the public while working, whether or not those individuals have symptoms or not.
Call 719-539-4510 to be screened and scheduled for testing.
Those with severe respiratory symptoms should contact their primary care provider directly
The current wait time for test results is 3-7 days. The previous turnaround time was 2-5 days.
