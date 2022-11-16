Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced the remaining important dates in the 2022 General Election.

“Nov. 8 marked another successful and secure election for Colorado voters! After Election Day, there is still work to be done by election officials to ensure every vote, including those of our military and overseas voters, is counted,” said Secretary Griswold. “I want to thank our hardworking election officials and workers across Colorado who continue to ensure this election meets the high standards Coloradans deserve when casting a ballot.”

