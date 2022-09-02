PCG One LLC applied for a retail marijuana license Nov. 9, 2021 at the Buena Vista board of trustees meeting.
PCG One was approved of the license on the condition that it receives issuance of a state license from the Colorado Department of Revenue Marijuana Enforcement Division.
A second condition was the correction of a minor illegal subdivision of lot 8 and 5 feet of lot 7 in block 15.
This subdivision happened several years ago thanks to a deed that split the land into two parcels without town approval.
During the Nov. 9 meeting, it was brought to the board’s attention that the new store would also be close to the Shining Mountain Montessori School, which does not meet the town’s municipal code. The municipal code states that a marijuana store may not be within 1,000 feet of a school.
Since the phase 1 application by PCG One LLC was submitted before the land use application permit was submitted by the Montessori school, the board deemed the location for the store complies with the town code.
The board agreed to approve of the license.
On Aug. 26, the town approved an extension of time for PCG One LLC to allow PCG more time to finish construction on the building.
This extension is for 6 months, giving the owners more time to fix problems that had become apparent after reviewing the property including boiler repairs and installing a new sewer line.
PCG was able to fix the illegal subdivision between the time it approached the board for an extension and the original permit application as well as many other problems with the property.
The company hopes to be finished with repairs and open for business on 318 Charles St. before the end of the extension.
“We hope that PCG One LLC can finish the conditions to obtain the license and open up before November,” town treasurer Phillip Puckett said.
