The Sangre de Cristo Electric Association’s Coffee at the Coop event, held on Aug. 17, was a successful first step in their engagement efforts with member-owners.
“We are working on new ways to reach out, engage, listen and encourage conversation with our membership. We chose coffee at the co-op as a fun and informal start toward this effort,” said Chris McGinnis, SDCEA communications specialist. “We were really pleased with the turnout.”
The event brought more than 30 member-owners to the coop’s BV office. They brought questions about heat pumps, solar installations and transmission systems, and discussed how to read and interpret an SDCEA bill, the coop’s vegetation management program and geothermal development.
“We also were able to visit personally with those in attendance, which we really enjoyed,” McGinnis said. “I had a conversation with a gentleman whose background included working on some of the initial phases of electrification in Colorado, for example. It was fascinating to learn about his experiences.”
McGinnis said the “no format” approach helped create a comfortable setting where no one topic dominated the conversation. Some members even showed up early, and the coop has received a lot of positive feedback on the event.
“We encouraged and helped direct members to visit with staff, board members and ask whatever questions were on their mind,” she said. “The last of our members left around 9:30 (a.m.), an hour after we thought the coffee would end.”
The coop plans to continue organizing outreach events for members throughout its five-county service territory. Visit https://www.myelectric.coop/ for more information and updates on future events.
