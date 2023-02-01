Logo SDCEA New Green and Blue out line A

U.S. Department of Agriculture state director for Colorado Armando Valdez announced it is investing $48.4 million to help two electric cooperatives and utilities expand and modernize the nation’s rural electric grid and increase grid security.

“When we invest in rural infrastructure, we build opportunity and prosperity in rural communities. The funding provided today will help make electric infrastructure more reliable and more affordable,” said Valdez. “Beyond the investment dollars highlighted in my announcement, the true focus of this message is the vision of progress created by the member-owned associations who pursued these opportunities.

