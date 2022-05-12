The non-profit organization Sangre de Cristo Electric Cooperative Association lost a member April 27 when director David Volpe retired.
The cooperative’s board of directors consists of seven seats, each director is elected at large by the people of each district they represent.
The director’s term normally lasts for 3 years.
Volpe’s term ends in June 2023. His seat will be appointed from among Buena Vista residents by the board.
The new director will be assuming the position for nearly 1 1/2 years, finishing out Volpe’s remaining term before a new director is elected.
“It’s unusual to have three seats open to contention,” chief executive officer Paul Erickson said.
Erickson said he expects the board to choose a replacement soon.
“He was a fine director, of all the bosses he was outstanding,” Paul Erickson said.
This will be the third Buena Vista director in a row who has resigned before the end of their term.
