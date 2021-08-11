BV Peaks had its second biannual meeting for 2021 with the Buena Vista school board Aug. 9. The District Accountability Committee was also represented.
The board engaged with the owner/stakeholder groups on some of the district’s most pressing issues: Potential liquidation of school properties, use of federal stimulus funds, and, of course, reopening classrooms this month.
Much of the meeting with BV Peaks/DAC and the subsequent board meeting concerned the first issue.
Superintendent Lisa Yates emphasized that a resolution proposed for the board and presented to the groups was not intended directly to sell any or all of five school-owned properties, but rather to request proposals that could involve sales to raise development capital or sales in pursuit of development and future lease agreements.
The goals, per the resolution, include establishing a preschool building, expanding K-5 space and bringing the district’s offices into compliance with ADA regulations.
Broader goals included maintaining land and building assets for long-term needs.
The ultimate goal is to expand school facilities at no cost to local taxpayers.
Members of BV Peaks/DAC had several questions and suggestions for the board to consider.
BV Peaks/DAC went away with an idea of different options for the use of surplus school properties, in order to gather more feedback from the wider community.
The board, for its part, passed the resolution enabling the properties to be properly considered for potential sales or exchanges.
Finance director Nancy Martin helped explain the district’s use of Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds.
These have come in three phases. The first was for addressing the immediate crisis schools faced in the pandemic, with the CARES Act. BV schools received $130,740 in this phase and used the funds to hire custodial and substitute teacher staff and to buy sanitation supplies.
The second was for stability and health crisis management in the amount of $496,636 and was used to hire more custodians and substitute teachers, and to develop the school’s technological capacities.
The American Rescue Plan from March, 2021, allots $1.115M for BV schools, with strict limitations on how the funds are to be used. The intended use is for recovery and acceleration.
The final topic in the BV Peaks/DAC portion of the meeting was a reopening update.
“Our plan is to implement the least disruptive mitigation practices,” said Yates.
“We know the likelihood is COVID is going to enter our schools,” she said. “We are ready for when COVID might infect someone that works in our schools or goes to school here.”
Yates reviewed the policies around positive COVID tests and exposure to infected persons. She said last year, working out the logistics of online learning was a big priority.
“This year is much more about the recognition that we are now living with COVID, and what is our level of risk and comfort of being together,” she said.
The board agreed quickly on an action item to specify that administration of medical marijuana on school grounds is strictly the responsibility of a designated parent or guardian, and not any school staff.
Finally, the board was unable to come to a consensus about whether to update its district map and keep the current system, in which directors represent four districts as well as at-large seats, or to put to community referendum a motion to convert to an all at-large board of directors.
Pros and cons for each were discussed and the issue was tabled for a future meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.