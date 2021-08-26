The District Accountability Committee, a subcommittee of the board of education, is a group of parents, community members and BV school district staff that studies different school-related issues.
The DAC looks at data, asks lots of questions, does research and draws conclusions from the evidence that is found.
Areas looked at include:
- Program evaluations,
- Senior portfolios,
- Teacher effectiveness,
- Building projects, and
- Whatever the board gives the DAC as its charge for the year.
In short, we are an important voice that the school board listens to that helps them to make informed strategic decisions, said DAC co-chair Judy Hamontre.
We are looking for new members, she said.
The DAC meets in the district administration building from 6:30-8 p.m., on the third Monday of each school month.
If interested, please join us at a special meeting at 7:15 p.m., Sept. 22 at the top of the stairs in the Middle/High School.
If unable to attend, please contact the district office at 719-395-7099 or email to lyates@bvschools.org
