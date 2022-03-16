The Buena Vista school district in coordination with the Buena Vista Police Department and Chaffee County Tactical squad conducted an incident response drill Wednesday, March 9 right before school was released.
The drill was to simulate the conditions and actions the schools and police department would take should an inmate from the Chaffee County Corrections facility escape into town.
Police chief Dean Morgan said that they ran a secure test on the schools, secure the terminology from the Standard Response Protocol for a potential threat outside the school.
During this drill members of Chaffee County Tactical squad, BV Police, Town of Buena Vista and the Buena Vista school district set up a command base at the Buena Vista Police Department while operations were carried out on school grounds.
Equipped with radios, maps and a drone, the group coordinated their efforts to produce the best outcome for the exercise, Morgan said.
One of the newer tools used during the drill is a special school safe radio that enables teachers in the building to contact their local police at a moment’s notice as well as receive instructions from first responders. This allows for more efficient and coordinated efforts in the case of an actual emergency.
“Training like this is always interesting and exciting,” Morgan said. “The drill was designed to be fairly non-scripted or not telegraphed as to the scenario, so people would not be able to plan ahead for how they would respond.”
“We drill on this every year and at all the schools,” Morgan said. “The Standard Response Protocol has five elements: Secure, Lockdown, Shelter in Place, Evacuate and Hold. As such, every year we may drill on different aspects and some drills are larger or smaller scale depending on objectives.”
“I’d say our biggest success was the coordination with the schools for training like this,” he said. “Not all schools share such a good working relationship with their first responders, which is a shame, because if the school, community and police don’t work well together, it is staff and student safety that suffers.
“Absolutely, there were unforeseen complications, and this is great,” Morgan said, “We want to encounter problems and complications in a training environment, so in a real event we’ve already encountered some of these obstacles and have come up with a good work-around.”
One complication Morgan said was radio communication.
“Radio communication on bigger exercises is always a hurdle, and we all learned a lot to make this aspect of our response much more fluid.”
At the end of the day, he said, the important thing to take away from the exercise is the importance and necessity for these drills and that it is our responsibility to be informed and vigilant.
“I would hope a drill like this encourages people to learn more about school safety issues and to learn more about the Standard Response Protocol and Standard Reunification Method. The police and schools go to great lengths to ensure school safety, and this should be a shared partnership with the community,” Morgan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.