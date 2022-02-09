The board of education for Buena Vista had a bye week, due to February starting on a Tuesday. Meanwhile the district dealt with some technical difficulties and released more details about their ongoing property sales and facilities development plans.
On Thursday afternoon, the district notified parents and guardians that the phone lines were temporarily down.
“From Tech Coordinator – We’ve had a hardware failure, contacted support and will be down until approximately Friday afternoon,” a follow-up notification stated.
The problem proved to keep the lines down until the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 7.
The morning of Feb. 7, the district released the resolution on facilities development passed at a special meeting of the board on Feb. 1.
The resolution “outlines the process for facility development of the Sprung building, district office, old gym and preschool.”
The full text of the resolution can be read at bit.ly/3stXp4A
Janice Martin, the finance director for the district, shared the amount of proceeds collected through property sales as part of her quarterly report on Jan. 24. That report showed the total being $1,239,515.
Asked for details, Martin said that this reflected the net take from the sale of both the Nathrop schoolhouse and the Chaffee County High School building.
“We sold Nathrop school house for $155,000 for a net cash receipt after closing costs of $154,033,” she said. “We sold CCHS for $1,100,000 with a net cash receipt after closing costs of $1,085,482.”
The superintendent’s weekly Monday Minute reported 18 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in BV schools.
The bulletin also included information on upcoming state testing and an opt-out form, a survey on extracurricular activities and the district’s explanation of its use of federal emergency relief funds.
