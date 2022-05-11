Here are the top items from the May 9, meeting of the Buena Vista school board:
1 The board went over the change to next year’s high school courses as brought forward by BVHS principal Jon Ali.
The change made to the courses was the addition of AP biology as an offered science elective. Nancy Jirka, who taught advanced placement biology for 10 years, was chosen to teach the course due to her student passing rate of 90 percent.
The class was brought back due to the special interest of several high school juniors who wished to take the class their senior year.
This group of juniors make up 15% of the graduating class of 2023 thus the need to offer this class. The class will not replace any current science electives and will be available to all senior students starting next school year.
The board unanimously agreed with the addition of the class.
2 Directors reviewed GP 12 and GP 13, bylaws that board conduct, making sure that the bylaws and procedures stated by each were being met and that they made sense. GP 12 went over the courses of action the board is to take should a member be in willful and continued violation of a policy.
Should the matter ever come up, the board is allowed to have discussions with the offending member to reach an agreement or a public censure of the offending member.
GP 13 however, went over the board’s bylaws talking about several including board member’s term, board procedures, voting method and meetings.
3 The board listened to updates about end of year activities and updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.