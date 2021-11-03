The Chaffee County clerk’s office provided live election result updates on the night of Tuesday, Nov. 2. As of 10:30 p.m. on election night, per both the web site and unofficial results distributed by Chaffee County clerk Lori Mitchell, all three state ballot measures failed.
Incumbent Jessica Crites beat challenger Terri Gerstmeyer by more than a three to one margin to keep her seat as an at-large member on the Buena Vista school district board of education.
“I want to thank Buena Vista for considering me for the BV school board,” said Gerstmeyer. “I also want to congratulate Jessica for her re-election to her seat. I have watched and attended the board meetings over the last several months and believe BV has a great school board. I believe they all will continue to serve our children and community with good righteous teachings.”
“I am thankful, and eager, to be able to continue serving our students and serving as a link between our community and school district for the next 4 years,” said Crites.
Lynn Montoya won the seat for district B having run unopposed.
“I am honored to be a part of the Buena Vista school board and appreciate all of the support that I have received,” Montoya said.
The results put former board member and longtime DAC member Nancy Best over sitting board member Erik Phillips by nearly sixteen points.
“I would like to congratulate Jessica Crites, Nancy Best and Lynn Montoya on their election success. I wish them the best for the next 4 years,” said Phillips.
"Congratulations to the other successful candidates and a big thank you to all the candidates who were willing to run and serve on the board," said Best. "I trust that both Erik and Terri will continue with their support of BV schools and I thank Erik for his four years of service to the BOE. I look forward to working with the other BOE members and administration in making the education of our young people as strong as it can be."
Proposition 119 would have increased taxes on retail marijuana sales and created out-of-school learning programs for children with the revenues.
Proposition 120 would have reduced residential and most commercial property taxes, the former from 7.15% to 6.5% and the latter from 29% to 26.5%.
Amendment 78 would have changed Colorado’s constitution and required that all money received by the state for particular purposes, known as custodial money, be subject to appropriation by the general assembly after a public hearing.
Chaffee County voter turnout was reported to be roughly 52%.
