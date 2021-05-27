The Buena Vista school district board of directors continued to discuss if the board should be involved in district employee exit interviews at their meeting May 11.
The board had previously discussed whether it should take part in exit interviews as a way to stay abreast of any trends in what was motivating employees to leave the district. However, if more than two members of the board attended an interview or reviewed the contents of an interview, then that meeting would have to be made public.
“If you do want to be in the exit interviews and have that as part of your policy, be very clear about what your purpose is,” said district superintendent Lisa Yates. School boards, including BVSD, typically delegate the hiring and firing of personnel to the district administration.
Yates said “we almost always know” the reasons why employees have decided to leave the district.
“I can think of very few people who have chosen to keep that private … Is it that you want to know the percentage of staff that left for monetary reasons, or do you just need to know when a staff member leaves disgruntled?”
Erik Phillips said, “I certainly don’t want to sit in on exit interviews … Is it the fact that what our pay is, our pay scale is, is that’s what’s driving these people to move and seek other occupations, moving out of the area? That is something, to me, that we can use to say ‘How can we keep viable staff, competent staff?’ That’s what I’m looking for. Is it a personnel issue, or is it simply monetary?”
“My personal opinion is that it doesn’t seem like we have a lot of teachers and a lot of administration that are leaving, it’s more hourly,” said Tracy Storms. “So that tells me they’ve gotten a job somewhere else where they’re able to make a little bit more. I know some of our staff has moved because their spouse has moved. I would be more concerned if we had a lot of teachers and administration in constant turnover, because that would tell us there’s some obvious disconnect in our leadership. But I think most of the people we’ve seen resign are hourly, so I personally think it’s more monetary.”
Ken McMurry, who along with Suzette Hachmann, is on a committee that reviews comments left in exit interviews, said that there is insight to be gained from reading those responses. Presently, those forms tell the resigning employee that their answers will be kept confidential. If shared with the board as a whole, they would have to be made public.
“If someone is resigning because they have an issue with their boss, they’re going to be coming to the board anyway, I believe, because they’re going to want to resolve the issue,” Storms said. “I just feel like if we’re not going to be on the hiring part of it and we’re going to trust our committees to recommend, then our staff we need to trust if they’re resigning, but if there’s an issue then our superintendent needs to handle that.”
Referring to the structure of having two board members with confidential knowledge of the contents of exit interviews, Brett Mitchell said “personally, I would be very comfortable taking it out, because that’s Lisa and the principal’s decision to take that into account. If someone on the board has a question about a specific person, it’s easy to ask the question.”
Jessica Crites and Stacey Moss said they were still undecided about the issue.
When Mitchell made the motion that the current structure be removed from board policy, board members voted against it 4-2, with Mitchell and Storms voting in favor.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story was unintentionally omitted from last week’s issue. The Times regrets the error and any confusion it may have caused.
