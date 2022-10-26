BV School District Logo

Here are the top items from the Oct. 24 meeting of the Buena Vista school board:

 Watershed, Inc. director Katy Welter gave a presentation to the school board on the environmental condition of the old McGinnis Gymnasium, which the organization plans to rehabilitate for school and community use, and what has to be considered for the Brownfield Grant Application to fund the rehabilitation.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.