Here are the top items from the Oct. 24 meeting of the Buena Vista school board:
Watershed, Inc. director Katy Welter gave a presentation to the school board on the environmental condition of the old McGinnis Gymnasium, which the organization plans to rehabilitate for school and community use, and what has to be considered for the Brownfield Grant Application to fund the rehabilitation.
This project will primarily pursue a U.S. EPA Brownfield Cleanup Grant which would help with the full cost to remediate all hazardous materials still in the building. Plan B would be in pursuit of the state’s Brownfield grant funds which would be a smaller pool of money but still “a great fit for the project,” Welter said. “In addition to that, Colorado now has a remediation tax credit equal to 50 percent of your qualifying remediation cost. Together, Plan B almost adds up to Plan A, so that’s why we’re still feeling good looking forward.”
Watershed, Inc. has prepared options for addressing the building’s environmental issues. The first option involves taking no action, though this would be very ineffective at reducing environmental risks to human health, demolition would become inevitable. Option 2 would involve a combination of abating the roof asbestos, the lead-based paint inside and any other hazardous material from places that would be disturbed, and covering areas that would not be disturbed. While it’s very effective at reducing risk to human health and would satisfy all state and federal regulations, it would still require long-term monitoring of the materials that remain inside the building. Based on estimates, this would cost about $441,000 plus the long-term monitoring.
Option 3, the most recommended, involves removing all asbestos and painting over the lead-containing paint. This is the safest approach, though it is also the highest costing one at $714,000 “in a worst case scenario,” Welter explained.
The organization hopes to start work on the gym in the summer.
Superintendent Lisa Yates briefly went over a resolution for the Buell Grant use for the preschool.
“Having received $330,000 from Buell for capital funding for preschool, there’re not restrictions on how that grant is used; it just needs to be used for the process of expanding and, in our case, consolidating the preschool as well,” she said. “For us, this is more informative, I think, for the board to know that we have this $330,000, but for us to begin the process of spending that so that we have cost estimates to see what the project will entail.”
From a previously-approved resolution, the board has money left for a rough cost estimate to use for grant funding. Yates said administration would continue to expend from that to work up a good cost estimate for the board to use. From there, they could expend the money from the Buell grant “to do that next-level design work and move along in the development of the preschool,” she explained.
With one absent member, the board passed the resolution with a 6-0 vote.
