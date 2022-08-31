Here are the top items from the Buena Vista board of education meeting Monday, Aug. 29.
1 The board listened to an update from Watershed Inc., on the rehabilitation of the McGinnis Gym and school administration building. Presenting the update were Katy and Rick Bieterman, who showed off new floor plans for the gymnasium as well as financial backing that will be used for the remodel.
Both the gym and the admin building are protected under the National Register of Historic Places, which will allow grants and tax credits that may reduce the cost of the project.
There is still a lot of work left to do on the actual building itself, the report noted, including the removing asbestos, reworking plumbing and electrical and renovating the hardwood floors.
“This building was thought by many to be a lost cause. It’s incredibly gratifying to see a path forward for its revitalization,” Bieterman said in a press release on the project.
2 The board listened to a quick debriefing from police chief Dean Morgan about the effectiveness of the July large-scale responder exercise at Buena Vista High School. During the debriefing, Morgan went over the positives taken away from the exercise as well as the negatives saying, “that it’s not about what went right, it’s about what went wrong and how do we do better.”
One of the things Morgan said they will work on is the limited access of some departments to the building.
“Most of the BV officers had key card access, but some of the state patrol got there and couldn’t get in through the doors right away, which can be a big problem,” Morgan said.
With this information the department has begun making corrections and working on creating a better response to active shooter scenarios.
3 District superintendent Lisa Yates revealed that Chaffee County High School has run into problems working out of the town community center, notably that it is not a permanent facility and it is not exclusively for the students.
This means the teachers have to clean up their entire classroom at the end of each day and that studies can be interrupted by parties seeking to use the community center for their own purposes.
The students will be moved to BVHS until the modular school building on the campus is finished and approved by the state for use by CCHS.
