Here are the top items from the Buena Vista board of education meeting Monday, Aug. 29.

1 The board listened to an update from Watershed Inc., on the rehabilitation of the McGinnis Gym and school administration building. Presenting the update were Katy and Rick Bieterman, who showed off new floor plans for the gymnasium as well as financial backing that will be used for the remodel.

