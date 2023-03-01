The Buena Vista board of education met Monday with all board members present. Here are the things to know:
1 Jake Farber, head coach for the trap shooting team, provided an update on the team, saying it’s been a pleasure working with the students and parents on the team. They had 21 registered participants for last year’s spring-fall seasons, with some from Leadville and Salida, as well as six coaches who completed the range safety officer training.
“We’re trying to push hard respect and responsibility,” he said. “We teach them that you don’t necessarily have like people you’re working with, that you have to work with, to get the job done.”
One aspect of the club has been the opportunity for students to engage with professionals in various fields. Farber said they have participants in the Air Force and the Marines, dentists and doctors, along with other professionals, which offers students the chance to learn more about their work.
In their 2022 spring league, the team finished second in the 3A division, 200 points behind the first-place team and 1000 points ahead of third. The team finished fifth in the 2022 state tournament, and they finished first in the 2A division in the fall league.
“These students really performed,” he said. “They did a really good job. … We had the number one male shooter and the number one female shooter.”
Farber also shared that he is hoping to have a banquet or assembly for the students to award them. Spring registration for the team ends March 20.
2 In her report, Superintendent Lisa Yates said that the lockdown drill at BVHS and BVMS was a success and that they will be holding a similar drill at Avery-Parsons soon. The district will also be hosting an informational meeting for local businesses interested in participating in the internship program. CCHS is on track to have 12 graduates, the highest number ever in one year.
3 Board member Jessica Crites attended the recent BV PEAKS meeting, which featured senior portfolio presentations and discussions about student well-being. Tracy Storms congratulated the wrestling team and thanked the district for “opening up our schools and supporting our community and our students” in the wake of the community’s loss.
“I love our community and we always come together and we support each other and love each other, especially through really difficult hard times,” she said. “(Sunday) was tough for our students and for our community, but there was a lot of love and support, so thank you for our school district always being willing to be there and support.”
Montoya congratulated the wrestlers and students who got into the All-State honor choir, and she echoed Storms’ gratitude to the district for hosting the funeral for Hutchings. She also attended the BV PEAKS meeting and really appreciated the senior portfolios.
The Feb. 13 minutes were approved and distributed, and the consent agenda was approved unanimously.
4 The board then briefly discussed an adjustment to Policy GCBA to bring it into alignment with policy EL-4. EL-4 reads that salary increases will be made “upon evidence of the continued completion of professional experience and/ or training of the employee,” while GCBA included a line stating “salary increments may be conditioned upon evidence of the continued professional growth of the teacher.” The line from GCBA was removed.
Though the board did not need to approve the change, Yates wanted them to be informed, she said.
“This is not your policy, but I feel like because it affects a risk connected to your policy, I want you to be aware of it,” she said. Board president Suzette Hachmann noted the adjustment briefly and continued the meeting.
The meeting adjourned at 7:02 p.m. The next meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, March 13. The meeting will also feature a linkage with the District Accountability Committee and the BV PEAKS Meetings are held at the District Administration Building, 113 N. Court Street, in Buena Vista. Meeting agendas and information can be found online at www.bvschools.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.