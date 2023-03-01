BV School District Logo

The Buena Vista board of education met Monday with all board members present. Here are the things to know:

1 Jake Farber, head coach for the trap shooting team, provided an update on the team, saying it’s been a pleasure working with the students and parents on the team. They had 21 registered participants for last year’s spring-fall seasons, with some from Leadville and Salida, as well as six coaches who completed the range safety officer training.

