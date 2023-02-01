Here are the things to know from the Buena Vista board of education’s Jan. 30 meeting:
1 Finance director Janice Martin started the meeting with her second quarter report. Property tax collections are at 3.75% for the second quarter as compared to the 6.79% seen a year ago, primarily caused by the increase in the property tax budget with the shift in one mill.
Martin also increased the budget from $900k to $1 million to match the district’s trends. Preschool tuition is also trending close to last year’s numbers at $97,000. State equalization will be shifting from state backfill to local mills, and is down from $351,000 to $289,000.
“Interest income is really interesting because, with the increase in interest rates, Colorado Trust is actually providing us some substantial income on that,” Martin said. “It’s like 50 grand or something, and we’re used to just pennies. I’ve been trying to hold dollars there and only transfer when I really need to. Before they were paying us such a small rate it almost didn’t matter, but with the increase in interest rates, it’s becoming wise to try to hold money there as long as I can and then just only move the bare minimum over when we’re ready to do our payable runs and our payroll.”
As for the Amended FY 23 budget, state equalization dropped from the original budget by $434,000. On both the revenue and expense side, Martin pointed out a large increase in the state PARA payment, which is when PARA pays Colorado directly and the district has to recognize a portion of that on their books.
The amended budget appropriations include $475,000 for the General Fund for TABOR and $319,433.69 for inflationary increases, totaling $794,433.69. The amended budget also includes appropriating a beginning fund balance of $120,000 for Food Service and appropriating $1,576,878.63 from the Capital Fund to support the Master Facility Plan.
2 The board then reviewed the Social Studies curriculum at the elementary and high school levels. When the board previously approved the curriculum, it was somewhat conditional as the materials were still in development.
“What the board and I fully supported was having updates based on the materials that were selected from all those free resources,” Superintendent Lisa Yates said. “We want there to be this movement forward with our Social Studies curriculum, but let’s also be wise and make sure of that process with the social studies standards getting approved.”
Greg Perrin, BVHS Civics teacher, presented features from his classes, highlighting the wide variety of sources he has to draw from.
“There are a ton of different sites, a ton of different curricula,” he said. “It’s my opportunity as a teacher to build a class using multiple different curriculums that allow me to use something as a meme. When we talk about the Articles of Confederation, I found a couple of great meme generators. To me, that’s curriculum. That’s a chance for a student to talk about the Articles of Confederation and identify weaknesses in the Articles of Confederation and have some fun with it. Yes, it’s not a textbook, but it’s a great example of us using what we have available to us.”
Students in Perrin’s class will also do a position paper later this year and consistently work on examining sources for their position.
3 In her report, board member Jessica Crites shared that the District Accountability Committee is exploring the option of a PR committee and whether that would need to be approved by the board. It would be a volunteer team, and the DAC would do a test run of the committee next year. The DAC’s next meeting is set for Monday, Feb. 6.
Board member Olivia Bartlett shared that she got an email from a DAC member regarding concerns about the district’s reading and math curriculum. The email also included a recent podcast series “Sold a Story.”
“(The podcast) it’s about how kids learning to read went so wrong,” Bartlett said. “But then, more of the context in the body of the email also has concerns as to our math curriculum and the elementary ages.”
Board president Suzette Hachmann shared her gratitude for the Industrial Arts Education building dedication and the completion of the project.
“It’s great to have that project done,” she said. “It’s great to have it dedicated and it was really nice to see the whole Bennetts family there.”
4 Yates presented two monitoring reports, covering the treatment of students, parents and community (EL-3) and student learning environment and discipline (EL-9).
“We establish expectations for professionalism and support principals and our department leaders in ensuring that treatment and then generally by being connected at all levels to keep a pulse on that climate,” Yates said. “Some evidence that we have is that there have been no lawsuits. When we look at how staff might be in or interacting with students or their community, so that’s a piece of positive evidence. Situations have been handled prior to a formal grievance process.”
For EL-9, Yates highlighted the district’s discipline and student conduct policies.
“Nine says, ‘the superintendent shall not fail to ensure the establishment and maintenance of a learning environment that’s reasonably safe, conducive to effective learning, and free from unnecessary disruption,’” she said. “Schools are going to be places that are disrupted, so this is really emphasizing free from unnecessary disruption. I need to ensure that things that can be prevented are. ... It means that our learning environment should be such that students and staff feel emotionally and physically safe.”
The district distributes student handbooks, has updated discipline policies to be in line with state and federal standards and regularly reviews policies. She also pointed to the CCHS transition as an example of minimal disruption.
“With CCHS, with a lot of unknown and unexpected challenges with the modular, even still we found ways to keep the learning going. With all of their academic curriculum being online, we were able to keep that learning going through the online system. So minimal disruption there.”
Yates suggested that the board change the wording of part of the administrative policy slightly, to “establishes due process/procedures and documentation to support a decision of extended suspension, expulsion or denial of admission.”
Board members Crites and Mitchell made the motion to approve the resolution of the Amended Budget for FY 23, which carried unanimously. The board also approved the 2023-2024 Salary Schedule and Sub Pay Scale unanimously.
The board moved into Executive Session relating to Superintendent Interim Feedback at 7:50 p.m.
The next regular meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13. Meetings are held at the District Administration Building, located at 113 N. Court Street in Buena Vista. Agendas and meeting information can be found on the district website at https://www.bvschools.org
