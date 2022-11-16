Here are five things to know from the Buena Vista Board of Education meeting Nov. 14.
1 Principals from the BV schools gave their monthly reports, focusing on the theme of collaboration between students, staff and the community. Avery-Parsons Elementary School principal Emily Madler reported that second graders had been cleaning their classrooms to support the custodial staff, and Diane Garritson of The Grove talked about teaching the youngest children how to interact and form positive relationships.
“Our toddlers and our young preschoolers were either born or were infants and toddlers during COVID, so during the time when they would be learning how to use social referencing and interact with other kids, they were at home by themselves,” Garritson said. “So if they’re an only child or an oldest child, we see a lot of struggles in learning how to navigate social situations because they never had that opportunity.”
2 IT engineer Kevin Hargrove provided an update from the district’s Facilities Department. Hargrove, who is also in charge of facilities and maintenance, shared that the district recently acquired a new field striping robot, which has been named WALL-E. Board president Suzette Hachmann later shared that one of the English classes wrote a poem from the point of view of the striping robot.
The district’s kitchens took up around 34% of last year’s budget due to appliance replacement and repair. Hargrove also reported that their first response time had gone up a bit from last year as the maintenance team has begun selecting their own tasks instead of having them assigned.
3 Board members Brett Mitchell and Hachmann discussed correspondence the board had received regarding a CORA request from David Wright regarding the district’s ESSER funds. Mitchell said that the staff have 3 days to respond to those requests and that he believes they responded within that time frame.
“I think the staff has done a good job trying to do that,” he said. “I still think our staff was trying to get the kids educated, and that’s the important part. … He was informed that he’s welcome to come in and view any of the reports or receipts that he was asking for.”
4 Superintendent Lisa Yates, who attended the meeting virtually, gave a monitoring report covering the superintendent’s responsibilities regarding facilities. As part of keeping the facilities safe and well-maintained, Yates pointed to the board’s move toward removing the asbestos and lead-containing paint in the McGinnis Gym, the changes made to the Sprung building to accommodate CCHS and the district’s other activities.
5 The board briefly discussed adding a board study session for Monday, Dec. 5, to give the board a chance to share what sessions they attended for the Colorado Association of School Board’s annual convention Dec. 1-2. The board’s session will run from 5-6:30 p.m. before the District Accountability Committee’s meeting that evening.
The next regular meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28, at the district administration building, located at 113 N. Court Street in Buena Vista. Meeting agendas can be found on the district website ahead of meetings.
