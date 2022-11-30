The Buena Vista board of education opened its regular meeting Nov. 28, after a study session on the future preschool building. Here are the top five things to know:
1. Auditor Uli Keeley took the board through a brief summary of the 2022 audit. Keeley issued an “unmodified, clean opinion on the financial statements of the district, which is what you want.” In total, the net position of the district increased by $7,576,664.
“We did a single audit again … because of all of the federal dollars the district has received,” Keeley added. “We had no findings on that, so it went really smoothly.”
Keeley’s report found no significant deficiencies or material weaknesses and no noncompliance.
2. In her report, district superintendent Lisa Yates spoke about the new deal to buy their athletic uniforms exclusively from Under Armor (Please see P17), the upcoming math program evaluations, plans for upcoming concurrent enrollment courses with Western Colorado University and CMC and the work-based learning program for the spring semester.
“We’re looking at a psych and soc class, which would be a hybrid course,” she said of the Western partnership. “It is the Western course, and then our teacher would be the live high school teacher. It’s college content, but it’s not online, you actually have the teacher in the room teaching it.”
3. Yates also touched on universal preschool plans for the district.
“Student funding goes directly to the provider, to us,” Yates said of the program. “But it’s the Chaffee County [Early Childhood] Council that will hold it…UPK is making some progress. There are still a lot of questions…but getting the allocation amount certainly helps.”
4. Yates presented the board with a new course added at Buena Vista High School for second semester, a social studies elective titled Sports and Society taught by Greg Perrin.
“With Senior Seminar being first semester, in the past Personal Finance was able to pair with that. Well, our juniors have taken Personal Finance because they rearranged when Health and Personal Finance are, so that’s left a lot of students without an option for second semester,” Yates explained. “In addition, Greg had more hours last year … This is an option for students to take electives. It’s avoiding that off-hour or throwing (students) in as TAs. I think there’d be high interest in the topic, and Greg is a teacher students want to take a class with, so it resolves a temporary issue and maybe it’s well-received.”
“As (Perrin) said, we don’t have many Social Studies electives, so it would be nice to have that,” Yates said. “It doesn’t change graduation requirements so it’s not needing board approval. I just think … it’s a significant change because we’ve never had a course like this before, so I just wanted the board to be informed. I do recommend that we add this, and if we’re going to have these semester courses, we need to have semester elective courses.”
5. After discussing the conceptual designs in detail during their study session, the board revisited next steps for their future preschool facility, which would alleviate concerns about space at the elementary school.
“It’s been on our agenda as our number one priority for quite some time,” said board member Stacey Moss. “So, we’ve invested in it, a lot of time and effort. I’d encourage us to keep moving forward. We stop now, it would defeat the purpose of all our work.”
“I think we move forward with the planning and the grant we had to help develop the potential layout,” added board member Brett Mitchell. “I was pleasantly surprised at the potential cost, so hopefully we can do something in that neighborhood.”
The board will be pursuing a grant through Building Excellent Schools Today and confirmed they’ll be filling out an intent to apply.
The board’s next regular meeting will be Monday, Dec. 12. Meeting agendas and additional information about the board can be found on the school board’s website, bvschools.org/page/board-of-education, ahead of meetings.
