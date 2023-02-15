Here are the things to know from the Buena Vista school board meeting Monday, Feb. 13:
1 Dione Garritson, director of the Grove, began the principal reports, sharing that the Grove’s Fall 2022 survey showed 97.6% of respondents felt the Grove is meeting the social and emotional needs of their students, with only one disagreeing.
Additionally, 100% of respondents felt the program is meeting their students’ academic needs. The program emphasizes learning through play and exploring based on the students’ interests.
“Just playing and having intentional experiences with preschoolers, you can see that they are making growth and it is making a difference, all while doing things in an age-appropriate way that kids are interested in and is following their lead,” she said. Data from their recent checkpoint for their system, Teaching Strategies GOLD, also demonstrated students’ growth.
“In social-emotional, just over 50% of kids were meeting or exceeding social-emotional age-appropriate goals when they came to us in the fall. Now we’re up to 75%. In cognitive, … there was just a little over 50% meeting or exceeding (expectations) and now you can see we’re at about 80% of kids. In literacy, you can see similar growth and the same with math.”
John Emilsson, BVMS principal, reported that the school’s F List has seen improvement in this quarter from last year.
In the first quarter of the ‘21-’22 year, there were 34 students with 60 Fs, and 48 with 106 in the second quarter. This year, there were 32 students with 60 Fs in the first quarter, but only 30 with 53 in the second.
Attendance data was also improved. Last year, there were 47 students with 10-plus absences and 11 habitually truant students for the first half of the year. This year, there are only 18 with 10-plus absences and only two habitually truant students.
“I’m hoping that better attendance, better grades less Fs, all that, in the long run, will translate to more critical competency,” Emilsson said.
Superintendent Lisa Yates shared that BVHS principal Liz Barnaby and CCHS dean of students Kelly Chandler attended a countywide meeting on truancy, where they learned BVSD’s higher attendance rates were not necessarily shared by other schools.
“It’s been a hard ride with the participation scores,” she said. “I think we are seeing the benefits of it, and it is important for our kids to be here.”
Yates also shared that the district was supporting those affected by the recent passing of a 2022 graduate and that they would likely explore hosting a gathering for family and friends at the school.
2 Leslie Quilico from BV Rec updated the board on the town’s progress with the Billy Cordova Memorial Park and shared their goals for accessibility at the park for the town’s and district’s growing special ed population.
In her human resources department report, payroll and benefits manager Jenny Swango reported that starting in fiscal year 2023-2024, qualifying staff will include staff who work 24 hours or more per week.
The current minimum number of hours per week is 30. Qualifying staff are eligible for health, dental, vision and district-paid life insurance.
In their discussion of BS/R 5, Superintendent Evaluation, the board chose a tool that blends previous approaches for the superintendent evaluation form.
Idea 3, as it was titled, uses performance criteria aligned with ELs, examines the ENDS as a measure and is slightly shorter.
Yates also preferred the model as the clearest means for feedback and ways to improve while still meeting the policy’s intent.
3 Yates provided a report relating to EL 4 – Staff Treatment, Staff Compensation and Benefits and Staff Evaluation and Accountability.
Yates pointed to system support reviews for the district’s professional learning, exit survey data and PLA participation as evidence of compliance with EL 4. SCAP data can be found at www.scapbvschools.com/professional-learning/
Under the Compensation and Benefits umbrella, Yates discussed the district’s salary schedule system and professional learning achievement reviews, as well as other facets of the district’s approach.
“Our benefits package remains one of the highest ranked in the state,” she said. “And then the base increase and longevity step was provided to all staff during this reporting period, so for this current school year, and then an additional base and step for this coming year, equalling about 12% increase for all staff or administrators over the next 2-year period, from last year and this year combined.”
Of the 18 exit surveys (out of 19 distributed) in the past year, 40% were retiring, around 33% were moving to other opportunities and 22% attributed their departure to general life changes.
In staff evaluation and accountability, Yates pointed to state-approved templates for principal and special service provider evaluations, program evaluations and additional teacher training opportunities as evidence of compliance, as well as the PLA as a mechanism for staff to provide input on decisions.
The board adjourned to executive session at 8:34 p.m.
The next regular meeting is at 6:30 p.m., Feb. 27. Meetings are held at the District Administration Building, 113 N. Court Street, in Buena Vista. Agendas and meeting information can be found on the district website, www.bvschools.org
