Here are the top items from the April 11 meeting of the Buena Vista school board:
1 Board members reviewed EL 7 reports given by Kaya Bell, John Emilsson, Diane Look, Angelee Hodges, Nancy Jones, LaRee Bearss and Troy Baker.
Bearss presented her findings on students enrolled in special education saying that there are currently 145 students receiving SPED services.
Look presented the numbers for the students considered gifted or talented citing that currently there are 34 students on an Advanced Learning Plan. She said that they offer students in these plans extended learning opportunities and services to focus on meeting each student’s needs.
Hodges and Jones reported on Early Language Leaners in the school system stating that there were currently 39 students who fit the classification. They went on to talk about programs centered around helping to advance bilingual students grasp of English.
Bell presented on the elementary school’s intervention in helping students reach their current reading level. Emilsson, with help from Misty Cronsell and Oliver Reed, presented their efforts in reading intervention classes for middle school students, a total of 38 students from grades 6 to 8, enrolled in a reading intervention class.
Activities director Baker reported his findings last, saying that in the middle school they had 230 of the 145 students participating in a sport during the 2021- 2022 school year. This meant that most students were involved in more than one activity.
The high school showed a similar trend as well with 270 of the 262 students involved.
The board thanked the group for their findings.
2 The process of naming buildings was put on hold until next board meeting April 24, due to the board members needing more time to look over the proposal.
The board voted unanimously in favor of pushing back the date.
3 Items 9.1 -9.12 were voted and agreed upon unanimously. These items included payroll for April 2022, JICDE E-1 Bullying report and investigation forms and Gp 9 – Board Members Code of Conduct.
