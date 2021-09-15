The Buena Vista school board met Sept. 13 to hear faculty training results and big picture school-year plans from principals and continue discussions about concurrent enrollment problems, surplus property uses and the superintendent’s latest reopening update.
The meeting followed superintendent Lisa Yates’ Monday Minute virtual meeting, in which she fielded some questions and concerns from the parent of a young BV schools student about masking and vaccination monitoring.
Yates clarified that while BV schools have not mandated masks as Salida has, students are required to carry masks for use in situations deemed high-risk by staff.
She confirmed that BV schools are not monitoring who among staff or visitors has or has not been vaccinated. She said that both of these policies were subject to review should infection numbers rise.
Both in the virtual community meeting and the board meeting, Yates reviewed COVID cases in BV schools so far this school-year. These amounted to two at Avery Parsons and two at Buena Vista High School.
These resulted in 88 routine exposures, defined in the reopening plan as at least 45 minutes of contact within 3 feet. Yates said no in-school transmission has been detected.
Principals from all five BV district schools presented on their staff training sessions in the week leading up to school openings.
School psychologist Heather McFadden also made a short presentation on recognizing and dealing with trauma among the students.
The district’s concurrent enrollment arrangement with Colorado Mountain College was reviewed and a representative from Western Colorado University presented an alternative arrangement.
Yates said that providing concurrent enrollment at no cost is required by Colorado law. This issue first cropped up in 2019, when CMC opted to vacate its Buena Vista facility and the school board and local education advocacy groups opted not to enter the CMC tax district.
“As we become sandwiched in a CMC service area, where we are in a service area and our neighboring districts are in the tax district,” said Yates, “it’s resulted in us looking at disparity in costs as well as access to courses and to services from CMC.”
Aspirational targets for attendance and disciplinary statistics in facilities were presented to the board for consideration.
The request for proposals relating to surplus school properties was given a final once-over.
Jessica Crites pointed out a few remaining technical fixes. At-large member Brett Mitchell offered to distribute the finalized RFP to real estate offices around town.
An industrial arts improvements resolution was passed without significant discussion.
