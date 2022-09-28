New Buena Vista school board member Olivia Bartlett

New Buena Vista school board member Olivia Bartlett takes the oath and is sworn in Monday night.

 Michael A. Rodriguez

Here are the top items of the Buena Vista school board meeting Sept. 26.

1 The board of education swore in Olivia Bartlett as an acting member of the school board. Bartlett will be taking over for Nancy Best, who left the board Aug. 8, to move out of the area. Bartlett was chosen from among four applicants to fill the position Sept. 12. She will serve the remainder of Nancy Best’s term.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.