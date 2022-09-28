Here are the top items of the Buena Vista school board meeting Sept. 26.
1 The board of education swore in Olivia Bartlett as an acting member of the school board. Bartlett will be taking over for Nancy Best, who left the board Aug. 8, to move out of the area. Bartlett was chosen from among four applicants to fill the position Sept. 12. She will serve the remainder of Nancy Best’s term.
Bartlett took over the position immediately and served the rest of the meeting as a member of the school board.
2 The board received an update from Abe Hachmann on the best way to move ahead with the planned construction to the Grove preschool.
Originally the board’s plan was to remodel a maintenance building into a new preschool classroom providing more room for the school but after looking through the plans and cost Hachmann told the board it was cheaper and simpler to add on to the the existing Grove preschool.
The add on would be a wood framed building on a concrete foundation to match the original and not a prefabricated one. This will help in connecting the addition to the current building as well as connect plumbing, electrical and ventilation. Hachmann suggested the board apply for a BEST grant to pay for the project.
Hachmann said that he believes that the construction would take place Summer 2023 or possibly in early Spring 2023 at the soonest after receiving grant money.
3 The board approved a change to the Chaffee County High School graduation guidelines.
The revision will change the required course credits for students removing physical education requirements and focusing on student elected classes.
The change in credits will enable students to focus on fields of study prevalent to what they want to do in life instead of keeping a required focus on physical activity. This will not change the number of credits needed to graduate, only the emphasis on what is important for students to focus on.
