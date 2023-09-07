A random drawing Thursday determined the order in which candidates’ names will appear on the ballot for an election to fill five seats on the Buena Vista School District this November.
The seat for District 1, the 4-year term at-large seat and the 2-year at-large seat are contested.
For District 1, incumbent board vice president Brett Mitchell will face Casey Martin.
“I’m running for school board with no specific agenda other than to be a thoughtful and reasonable steward for our community’s most valuable asset,” Martin said, “not to get involved in any political debates or issues like that. Really just to be an advocate for our public schools and work hard to prepare our kiddos for a successful future.”
The At-Large 4-year term will be a contest between Mallory Brooks and Montana Brown.
“I am the high school Cross Country coach and I hear a lot of the grievances that the kids have with things,” Brooks said, “and working close with the school, I want to be a voice for them and support the kids and make sure that they are heard in all of this.“
“I was a public educator for 11 years. I recently had two baby girls and, having left the classroom, want to use my experience in education to make sure that the public schools are a place where I am excited to send my own kids and to be sure that all students are learning and succeeding,” said Brown.
Vying for the At-Large 2-year term are Paula Dylan and Trinda Windle.
“I’ve been a part of the school district for multiple years, having three kids go through the district and have always been very involved not only with their activities, but also with the District Accountability Committee, but the time that was required for school board when I have three kids was difficult. They’ve all graduated as of last year, so it’s now a time when I can put in the effort towards something else to help out,” said Dylan. “I want to be here to support administration, teachers and students in having a fair and equitable district and to ensure we keep moving our district towards the best it can be.”
Windle has four kids in BV’s public schools at every age level: preschool, elementary, middle and high.
“It’s really all about the kids,” she said. “I’m running for my kids and everyone else’s kids in this community to make sure that we are putting forth strategies to give them the best education possible with the resources we have in our area to build a strong community around that.”
The open seats for District 3 and District 4 are uncontested, with Norman Nyberg running for District 3 and George Richardson running for District 4.
