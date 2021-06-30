The Buena Vista school district board of directors held a very brief meeting on June 14 and another on June 28. Here’s what you may have missed.
1 The board swiftly delivered reports and passed the consent agenda on June 14 in anticipation of a board summer retreat for mandatory reporter training and board agenda and strategic planning.
A bit more time was taken to consider correspondence from Robyn Erle of the School to Work Alliance Program. SWAP was recently integrated with BOCES, which has led to Erle’s loss of benefits accrued over more than 20 years of service to Buena Vista schools. The board said it would support Erle in seeking the benefits from BOCES.
2 The post-retreat meeting on June 28 included a discussion of the board’s governing style and information for people who may be considering running for the school board.
Board members discussed the roles they play in the community and answered questions from members of the public who attended. Assistant superintendent Verena Bartling said information for candidates will be released Aug. 4.
3 Both meetings included discussions of reopening plans for BV schools.
Superintendent Lisa Yates said June 28 that after meeting with state officials and superintendents from other districts, she found “consensus that schools need to open for unrestricted, in-person learning among educators.”
She said the variant is a topic now and is causing hesitancy. She told the board that “there is still time to wait and see” and asked the board to consider how it would proceed with possible future guidelines based around vaccination.
“I think the vaccination status, for me, is the biggest question. If that’s left for school districts to figure out how they’re going to implement, that’s where I would think that it would be good for us to have a position on that,” she said.
4 The board also discussed, on June 28, the creation of a new preschool teacher position to accommodate potential new hires and other community members with children aged 3 to 5 and a policy review and revision for graduation requirements.
In particular, Yates said language added to graduation requirement policies were intended to ensure that valedictorian/salutatorians were representative of students who go through BVHS courses, citing concerns about online and college courses. “It doesn’t mean that someone who transfers in isn’t eligible, but it outlines better how that eligibility happens,” she said.
