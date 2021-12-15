Buena Vista school district’s board of education gathered on Dec. 13 for its final meeting of the year.
Superintendent Lisa Yates also held her weekly Monday Minute Zoom meeting.
1 More details on property sales emerged. The board agreed to the offered price for 623 East Main St., current home of Chaffee County High School, and asked for a higher price on the Nathrop schoolhouse. Both contracts must be executed by Dec. 18.
Fading West will buy the disitrct’s Archway property at Court and Piñon streets.
Board president Suzette Hachmann read a letter from Watershed Ranch owner and attorney Katy Welter and local advisory board member Rick Bieterman expressing interest in purchasing the old McGinnis gym and the administration building for the purpose of renovating them and leasing and/or selling the properties back to the school district.
2COVID numbers in the district are trending low, with no new cases reported in the second week of December.
Yates said the district’s priority is to remain aware of both the reality of schooling in the pandemic and stressors and challenges relating to students’ mental health.
3The district’s calendar survey has closed.
Yates said the immediate priorities will be for questions unrelated to a 4-day school week.
Any major change like that would be a longer process, she said.
“We will not and never intended to drastically change our schedule to something like the 4-day week for our 2022 schedule,” said Yates.
4Brett Mitchell, vice president of the board, reported having been engaged by a community member at the grocery store.
He said the person asked him about the school district’s relationship with Colorado Mountain College.
Hachmann and Yates said problems arise from being in the college’s service district but not its tax district.
“It’s not our fault and it’s not their fault. The relationship is messy,” said Hachmann.
