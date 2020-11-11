Conversation continued late into the night at the Nov. 9 meeting of the Buena Vista school board over Career and Technical Education and whether Buena Vista High School’s lack of an extensive program of CTE classes meant the district was doing a disservice to students who were opting out of pursuing a 4-year college degree after high school.
At the board’s previous meeting, proponents of CTE programming, formerly called vocational training, packed the meeting’s public comment section to argue for increasing the number of CTE classes offered at the school.
CTE programs offered in Colorado and overseen by the Colorado Community College System allow students to pursue certificates in vocations in trades and technical industries while still in high school.
Discussing the citizen comments later in the evening, board members and district superintendent Lisa Yates pushed back at the notion that, because the district does not offer a wide selection of courses within the CTE program, it is failing to help students who choose not to go to college to “reach the peak of their success.”
In the meeting Monday night, the board hosted a discussion with advocates of CTE, as well as BVHS principal Jon Ail and teachers in the school’s industrial arts program and advisory courses, to make the case that BVHS does support its students seeking to go into the trades.
By the end of the linkage, CTE advocate David Holt requested the district enter into a period of discovery about the desire for and feasibility of CTE programming among the staff and student body, as well as to seek feedback from other districts that have expanded their CTE programs.
The board took down a list of considerations, including internship opportunities and increased emphasis on technology, to be looked at during the district’s ongoing program evaluation of the industrial arts program.
Ail, in his first year as the principal of BVHS, compared the district’s programming to schools where he had worked earlier in his career – both schools that taught exclusively college preparatory curriculum and schools that “were decidedly not college preparatory.
“I don’t want to put the cart before the horse, because we’re in the middle of program evaluation, and I want to see how that goes,” Ail said. “I’m surprised to hear Buena Vista described as a district with a single-pathway graduation, and it’s only college prep. I’ve worked for two college prep high schools and this curriculum is not nearly as limited as what I’ve seen at other high schools. In fact, that’s one of the reasons I chose to come here.”
Corbin Bennetts, the industrial arts program instructor and BVHS alumni, said, “I really pride myself on being able to form relationships with my students, so as a professional I think that’s where I can step in and notice those kids that might not be suited for college, or maybe they’re incredibly talented working with their hands and they would do really well in the trades.
“For instance, we have one student this year who is really interested in going into the trades, and I got him set up with this work-study at the high school where he got to tour with a plumber all day one day on the jobsite and learn what plumbing is like in town.”
“I’ve had such a great opportunity, through this whole CTE discussion, to connect with a lot of alumni of the (industrial arts) program and talk to them about what the program did for them and what it meant to them and things they liked or things they might want to change. And overwhelmingly, so much of these alumni cannot speak enough about the industrial arts program because we taught them skills that were useful whether they were becoming electricians or plumbers or framers or went off to school to become engineers or chemists,” Bennetts said.
“I think a lot of that is because we don’t just train someone to become a cabinet-builder or a welder. We teach a bunch of skills that are applicable to a lot of workforces.”
Board members were concerned that devoting resources to CTE education would divert from other electives, and could amount to building a post-secondary education program within the school.
The specialized classrooms that vocational training would require would also require more space, district finance director Janice Martin noted.
“Rather than it being a conversation about adding new programs or getting rid of programs or having a full-blown CTE vocational training program, I wonder if it wouldn’t be better if the discussion shifted toward what are some classes that we have and provide at the school district that could be the beginning of a continuing education in a specific trade,” Bennetts asked.
“So, rather than us training somebody for a specific trade – just as an example, carpentry. Are there things that we can do with the existing woodshop that can get someone well on their way to some form of carpentry certification, that then when they do go to a secondary school, they’ve already had some of the basic courses?”
Brett Mitchell also reminded the board “with the program evaluation, I’m not sure it’s going to be taking in all programs regarding this. We’ve got a new building, and it’s got a great kitchen, which can be a career path for people, in the culinary arts. We’ve got the digital arts program. We’ve got a brand new digital arts room which I assume is going to have nice computers. That can be a path to future careers. We’ve got a lot of new spaces and things that maybe aren’t going to be looked at in the current review, but we may be able to use those spaces productively.”
