Here are the top items from the Oct. 10 meeting of the Buena Vista school board:
1 The school board moved to approve current DAC membership. After a question by board member Olivia Bartlett on administrative representation, board president Suzette Hachmann suggested that the superintendent would count as school administrator, meeting agreement from the rest of the board. The motion passed 7-0.
2 Superintendent Lisa Yates presented the FAMLI (Family and Medical Leave Insurance) draft resolution, which would decline enrollment in the insurance program.
“We are required to offer FMLA, family medical leave,” she explained. “So, we feel like we are already offering our employees that assistance, and individual employees don’t have the option to enroll in FAMLI on their own. They would basically pay for another insurance. The option is still there. It’s just an added cost to the district that we already offer that benefit in this area.”
She added that the board has no more capacity to administer any more benefit programs or grants.
Hachmann said the resolution’s statute indicated that this would be revisited within 8 years. “If we choose to opt out, it will have to be looked at again by a future board,” she added.
Hachmann announced the board will vote on this in the next meeting, with a recommended motion to approve the resolution to decline participation in FAMLI.
3 The board discussed proposed CASB (Colorado Association of School Boards) resolutions to provide guidance for vice-president Brett Mitchell, who will later act as delegate for the board to vote on these resolutions.
While the board members briefly covered most of the resolutions, Mitchell raised concerns over two in particular. The first is Resolution #15: Funding for the Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH).
“After reading through it all, my big question would be, is that taking funding away from other K-12 priorities, general ed, school finances? If it is, I don’t think we want anything to do with that,” he said.
Yates agreed that this would be hard on their district’s funding, and the board agreed that that resolution should be pulled from the consent agenda.
Mitchell also found issue with Resolution #28: Climate Change Action, a resolution proposed by CASB.
“I think it’s stupid to spend any school money on a nebulous problem that we can’t fix, we can’t change,” he said. “Focusing any of our school’s or CASB’s energies on chasing that phantom is a total waste of time in my opinion.”
After some discussion on the resolution and its wording and how it specifically called for a change of funding, Hachmann found its suggestion to be “too open ended.”
