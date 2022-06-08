Here are the top items from the June 6 meeting of the Buena Vista school board:
A decision involving the archway property will be discussed next meeting.
The present members of the board decided to wait until all members were present. Directors Nancy Best, Jessica Crites and Tracy Storms were absent from the meeting.
The board approved consent agenda of four items. The items consisted of Consolidated Application for ESEA Program Funds, Employment Contracts for Licensed Personnel, Notification of Employment Agreements and a Notification of Resignations-Retirement.
The board unanimously agreed to approve the consent agenda with Mitchell motioning and Moss seconding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.