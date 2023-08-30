The Buena Vista Board of Education considered a proposal to implement the Biliteracy Certification program at BVHS, enabling qualifying students to earn an additional certificate upon graduation.
Angelee March, BVHS Spanish teacher, had previously presented a proposal to principal Liz Barnaby, counselor Brad Fritsch, GT Coordinator Diane Look and Superintendent Lisa Yates to present Biliteracy Certificates at graduation.
“All of us are in support of the board’s consideration of this,” Yates said. “It wouldn’t impact graduation requirements for everyone, but it impacts the possibility of graduation (biliteracy) certificates for some, so it does require board approval.”
The certificate, Yates said, would enable students to achieve a certificate no matter what their native language may be. The district has a growing number of English Language Learners.
“It exemplifies culturally responsive pedagogy in our district, and it holds our district accountable for evaluating and developing students’ socio-linguistic assets,” March said. “It demonstrates and reinforces a high level of rigor in the World Language program and for English Language Learners in our district, and it also demonstrates the importance of bilingualism both in professional and academic pursuits. It’s a really cool incentive for students to want to continue developing their bilingualism.”
The Biliteracy Certificate program began in Colorado in 2017 and has minimum requirements outlined by the Colorado Department of Education.
Students must demonstrate English proficiency by completing all ELA coursework required for graduation with a 3.0 or higher GPA in required courses or achieve a score of 470 or higher on the “Evidence-based Reading and Writing” section of the SAT. They must
Students must show proficiency in another language by scoring a 3 or higher on the World Language AP exam, successfully completing a four-year course of study in the language with a 3.0 or higher GPA or achieving a score of Intermediate 5 of Advanced 1 on the AAPPL, another nationally recognized exam.
At BVHS, students would also present at least half of their senior capstone presentation in the non-English language, and community members with native speaker proficiency would ask questions, create dialogue with the students and evaluate their skills.
“I have been collaborating with Spanish-speaking members of the school district … and they would really like to be more involved in the school,” March said. “They'd like to come in on some panels and listen to presentations in Spanish. If the student does not speak Spanish and speaks another language, it would be looking to collaborate and try to find family members, maybe virtually, to be able to participate in the other language and listen to the other language. We have many other languages in the district, currently.”
Should a student complete the requirements for a language that the district does not have proficiency with, they would create a body of evidence under the guidance and supervision of an ELL and/or World Language teacher.
Proficiencies in the body of evidence would include listening, speaking, reading, writing, and intercultural communication at or above an intermediate-high or advanced-low proficiency. The body of evidence would also be assessed by community members and/or guests with native speaker proficiency, in accordance with district scoring guides for world language.
The AP exam, she said, does create an obstacle as results are not released until the summer. However, the AAPPL exam releases results much more quickly.
“I went to Summit County last year and talked to the teachers there, and the reason they offer the AAPPL as an option is because the AAPPL gives you results right away,” March said. “It’s not as rigorous of an exam, which is why the AP exam has been my favorite to offer.”
March also said she hopes to see it instilled within the culture of the school to get students and parents involved in language learning at home as well as in school.
“That would be the preference,” she said, “to begin talking about it with parents and especially our Spanish-speaking parents early so that they know we value bilingualism at home. We know that bilingual students, if they’re well-supported, will end up outperforming monolingual peers later on.”
Enthusiasm for the certificate program was shared across the board, and Yates said she was working on the addition to the graduation requirements to bring to the board.
“This is awesome,” said board member Brett Mitchell. “It gives just another step up.”
“I have a pretty big eligible cohort this year, so the idea would be for you to try to get it implemented this year,” March said.
