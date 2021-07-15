Here are 5 things to know from the July 12 Buena Vista school board session, its only meeting this month:
1 District finance director Janice Martin said her financial report was not finished as data was still coming in, but said that the district is looking strong.
2 The board thanked superintendent Lisa Yates for her persistence in continuing to pursue a new Colorado BEST grant for the district.
The board discussed issues of expansions and property acquisitions, which are intended to be pursued without tax increase to the community. This was also the subject of an executive session following the regular meeting.
3 Board vice-president Ken McMurry responded to correspondence from a community member concerned about critical race theory.
McMurry articulated a prepared opinion, which he stated was not an official position of the board, that CRT should not be taught in BV schools.
Board president Suzette Hachmann observed that the district’s social studies curriculum is up for review, per a 5-year cycle.
She and other board members agreed with McMurry that CRT would not be appropriate to incorporate into school curricula.
4 Superintendent Yates reviewed the reopening plan in the context of Gov. Jared Polis’ recent rescinding of Colorado’s remaining health emergency executive orders.
The board was supportive of Yates’ reopening plan and COVID operating plans, and held a vote to adopt them officially in order to reassure the community that a plan is in place.
Board member Brett Mitchell noted that the plan could always change with changing conditions as the school start date approaches.
5 Finally, the board discussed making an official request to Colorado Mountain College to reduce tuition for dual-enrolling BV students, who pay extra due to residing outside CMC’s tax district.
(1) comment
Is this board up and working ?
