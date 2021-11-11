A student from Chaffee County High School gave a presentation on his service learning project to open the Buena Vista school district board of education’s meeting on Nov. 8. He had spent nearly 60 hours power washing the exterior of the CCHS property.
CCHS students and staff can enjoy the freshened appearance for this year, but next year the building will be under new ownership, per a vote by the board.
“Working toward the board’s goal of acquiring space for our growing elementary school and the community need for preschool without asking taxpayers for additional dollars, we have entered into contracts to sell our CCHS building on Main Street and our Nathrop school house,” said board president Suzette Hachmann. “We are eager to find even better and more efficient ways to serve our at-risk high school students at a different campus.”
Hachmann said a new location was under discussion by the board but no change will be made during this school year.
After reports from principals of each school and one from facilities director Kevin Hargrove on the latest in maintenance, superintendent Lisa Yates provided a schooling in pandemic update.
This was also the subject of her weekly Zoom meeting for parents and a significant portion of the weekly Monday Minute bulletin.
Yates said that BVHS case counts have stabilized somewhat while the elementary school student body is seeing more cases.
“We are seeing household cases certainly come up and that seems to be impacting elementary school,” she said.
She expressed additional concerns about pandemic impacts on staffing.
“We are having a lot of staff or adults that are the ones testing positive,” she said, noting also that staffing shortages related to infection had shut down facilities in the Boulder school district and was a major issue facing several larger districts in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.