The Buena Vista Board of Education held its regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 11. They began with principals’ reports from each school.
CCHS principal Kelly Chandler and teacher Courtney Vicari explained how Chaffee County High School utilizes students’ activity data and attendance to help students hold themselves accountable. BVMS principal Jon Emilsson shared that he and BVMS plan to “go to a different universe this year,” sharing photos from a recent staff mini-golf game and reminding meeting attendees about the upcoming Fall Classic Fishing Tournament, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. at McPhelemy Park for all BVMS students.
BVHS principal Liz Barnaby shared the school’s vision for the year: “At BVHS, we strive to develop young adults that recognize, understand, and take pride in the valuable role they play in our community and in their future impact on our world.”
She also shared that BVHS was ranked one of the best high schools in the nation by U.S. News based on their AP offerings and test scores and attendance. (See page __)
Superintendent Lisa Yates reported that they are seeing an increase in overall enrollment, which will likely mean an increase in English Language Learners. They currently make up about 3.7% of the district’s students, and more are coming with no English.
“We were very thankful that in our hiring for this fall … that we have an elementary teacher assistant, Lisa Tullbane, who is a certified ELL teacher,” Yates said.
Yates also reported that the district’s wellness policy is undergoing its regular review. The Wellness Committee includes Shaundra Moss, CCHS principal Kelly Chandler, PE teachers Pam Williams and Jamie Page and Amy Perrin.
“We’ve asked a couple of students, but it’s hard to work around their schedules,” she said. “We’ll probably end up doing the same as we did for the teachers. The students will review this and give us feedback.”
Revisiting an item from their Aug. 21 meeting, the board also voted to approve changes to policy IKF, which covers graduation requirements. The new changes add the requirements for the Biliteracy Certificate. Students must meet minimum state requirements for proficiency in English and another language and demonstrate language proficiency through the district senior capstone presentation to earn the certificate. The requirements are to be detailed in the school handbook annually.
The certificate also “goes both ways,” Yates clarified. Both native English speakers learning a new language and English Language Learners are eligible for the certificate if they complete the criteria.
The motion to approve the IKF changes was carried unanimously.
The board adjourned at 8:00 p.m., and their next regular meeting will be on Sept. 25. They’ll also have two linkages that day: at 3:30 p.m. at BVHS, they’ll meet with district staff, and at 5 p.m. at the District Administration Building, they’ll meet with representatives from the Town of BV and local law enforcement. Board packets, agendas and meeting dates are available at bvschools.org
