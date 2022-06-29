Here are three things to know from the June 27 Buena Vista school board meeting:
1 The board approved the minutes from the last meeting unanimously. The minutes were not changed or modified in form and upon consent form the board was approved as presented.
2 Consent Agenda featuring items were approved as is, these items include Gp-8 agenda planning calendar, final budget resolution for 2022-2023, investment report May 2022 and approval of contracts – licensed personnel. The items were agreed upon unanimously.
3 The board went over the meeting schedule for July talking about what they will be expecting to deal with in the coming month. As of press time, the schedule has nothing planned.
The board will meet at 5 p.m. at the first meeting of the month to hold a study session before the meeting. The board will use the second meeting as a point to act on anything that does come up.
