Here are the top items of the Buena Vista School Board meeting Sept. 12:
1 The Buena Vista school board talked to families about public education in the media and local schools.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
We only accept Visa, Mastercard, and Discover.
Please note* American Express is NOT accepted.
Thank you!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|One Week
|$2.50
|for 7 days
|Six Months
|$24.00
|for 180 days
|One Year
|$39.00
|for 360 days
Here are the top items of the Buena Vista School Board meeting Sept. 12:
1 The Buena Vista school board talked to families about public education in the media and local schools.
This topic was meant to inform families by relaying the importance of the family meetings by informing families what happens in the school district and not to rely on news from another school district to figure out what happens in your local school district.
This topic was brought up before the beginning of the school board’s meeting at 6:30 p.m. in an online Zoom meeting directed to families to inform them about important topics.
2 The board appointed Olivia Bartlett to the position of board member replacing Nancy Best for the reminder of her term. Bartlett was chosen by the board from among four applicants for the position. The other applicants included Doyle Nyberg, Paula Dylan and Norm Nyberg.
Bartlett will serve out the rest of Nancy Best’s term as board member and will be sworn into the position at the next school board meeting.
The board approved of Bartlett’s appointment 4-1 with Stacey Moss against the choice. Brett Michell motioned for the appointment of Bartlett with Tracy Storms seconding the motion.
3 The board went over sections of the boards policies to determine if anything was in need of adjustment or removal. After looking through the documents the board determined that there was nothing that needed to be changed or removed at the present time. The policies the board viewed were BS/R-3 Accountability of the Superintendent, GP3 Board Job Description and GP4 Monitoring Board Governance. These will be set for approval in next meeting’s consent agenda.
4 The board approved the resolution to redefine Actively Engaged in the Process and Attendance for Chaffee County High School. This resolution will last the remainder of 2022 -23 and will allow students of CCHS to attend classes from home while construction and development is ongoing at their new school building.
Students will still attend conferences either digital or in-person with their advisor while also being instructed through Edgenuity and course assignments locations outside the CCHS campus.
The board approved unanimously with Michell motioning and Tracy Storms seconding the motion.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.