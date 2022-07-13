Here are the items of interest from the June 27 school board meeting.
The board of education accepted an a resolution agreement with the town regarding the school resource officer.
The cost of the resource officer had been split by the town and the board of education, this resolution will extend the agreement of the town and board into the coming school year.
The agreement was accepted unanimously by the board.
The board moved to accept a counter offer made by Stackhaus LLC for the purchase of the archway property. The property has been up for sale for a couple of months with each offer falling through.
Recently, Stackhaus LLC made a counteroffer to the one proposed by the board of education, which the board has agreed to accept and begin the process of selling.
The board said that while they accepted the counter offer for the property there are few problems that they need to wrinkle out of the counteroffer before proceeding with the sale.
Problems that need to be dealt with include the exclusion of appraisal information, the inclusion of per-rating taxes per year and the added addendum of legal wording.
The board agreed unanimously with the acceptance of the counteroffer and expects to have sold the property in 90 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.