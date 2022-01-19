The Sangre de Cristo Electric Association has announced intended rate restructuring that has the co-op’s board getting zapped by some members opposed to the measures.
The association’s CEO says the restructure will correct what had been a rate structure that subsidized energy for those who use less at the expense of those using more. Critics say it disincentivizes energy conservation and renewable energy investments.
The proposed restructuring was announced in SDCEA’s January edition of Colorado Country Life, the association’s monthly publication, and as a public notice in The Times in early January. It is to take effect beginning in February.
For most customers, the most noticeable difference will be the monthly service availability charge being increased from $31.83 to $46.15.
Charges per kilowatt hour will “be divided into two parts — the actual energy consumed and the cost of distribution and delivery of that energy to your home,” says the association’s website.
The total charges per kilowatt hour are to decrease from 13 cents per kWh to 10.5.
“Consumers who use about 590 kilowatt hours or more will see no increase, and likely a decrease in their overall bill. Those who use less than 590 kWh’s a month will see an overall increase in their bill,” the website states.
The projected figures from the association’s public notice are for no change in average bills for flat rate residential and non-residential plans. Large power service and time of day plans are anticipated to rise on the average by 9% and 14%, respectively.
The biggest change will come for net-metering plans, most common with rooftop solar arrays that feed back into the grid. The projected bill increases for these customers average over 44 percent.
In 2019, SDCEA reported 393 solar arrays installed among a customer base of roughly 13,000 households and businesses.
Some of these customers are up in arms about the proposed rate restructure.
“A lot of us feel like this is a very discriminatory thing they’re trying to do. To me, it looks like a blatant effort to disincentivize solar,” said Susan Greiner, an area resident since 1984.
“We have rooftop solar here at our house and when we had a business, we also had it at our business,” she said. “We used to run Wilderness Aware Rafting.”
Greiner said that the impacts on net-metered customers’ bills could be even more drastic than the association’s projections suggest.
“The example that Sangre used to try to explain what would happen to net-metered customers’ bills was based on an August bill, which is about the sunniest month, so that it would look about the best they could possibly make it look,” she said. “If they wanted to be transparent and fair, they would have shown a January or a February bill because net-metered customers have to true up with Sangre de Cristo at the end of the calendar year, which means Sangre de Cristo pays them for their excess generation and wipes the slate clean to start a new year.
“They pay their net-metered customers pennies, 2 cents per kWh, rather than 13, to true up. So in January and February net-metered customers have no credits. So with this new, extra charge their bills during those months will go up even more than double.”
“If you read the net metering statutes for Colorado, this unbundling of the Energy Rate and Distribution Services Rate is not what was intended,” said Rich Shoemaker, another net-metered customer who’s resided north of town for 6 years.
Both Shoemaker and Greiner said SDCEA’s proposed restructure is against the spirit of C.R.S. 40-9.5-118. Shoemaker said state Senator Kerry Donovan was concerned about the issue and considering putting it to the Public Utilities Commission of Colorado.
“12 months since installing solar panels, I find that they work pretty well in sunny Colorado,” said Christof Stork. “We paid $23,000 or $17,000 after tax credits. After 12 months, the electric generation saved us $1,900, which is an 11% return, tax free. Getting retail price for the electric generation is generous. The idea is to encourage renewable energy, of course. While giving retail price for solar is not sustainable for the long term, the economy works best with gradual changes--we want to smooth out shocks to the system. It is clear that we will need solar in the near future.”
Stork soon discovered his hypothetical to be more than just hypothetical.
“So, after I wrote this, I learn that the electric company dropped surprise changes that halved the rate we get for produced solar. Instead of 11% return, we have 6% return,” he said in a follow-up comment. “I guess that SDCEA didn’t get the memo about gradual changes or the need to move away from coal. If they are trying to fix all wrongs, why don’t people in remote areas pay more for the grid, including wildfire mitigation? (I don’t agree with this.) These are complex things and single philosophy approaches are not right.’”
Other rooftop solar owners said these changes are penalizing and discriminatory.
“The net-metering law says that we should be credited 1-to-1 credits for the excess energy that we generate,” said Greiner.
Paul Erickson, Sangre de Cristo Electric’s CEO since 2006, said the restructure is informed by a study from a rate standard expert and is forward thinking.
“Our rates are cutting edge,” he said. “And everybody that knows anything about energy policy knows that.”
The rate standard expert, Shaurice Moormans from engineering and consulting firm Power System Engineering, did not immediately respond to a request for comment and clarification.
The report from the study was released only to the SDCEA’s board.
“These reports are not released to the public,” Erickson said. “There are potential legal and proprietary issues, which is why the board elected entirely from the membership is charged to represent the membership, and trained to review such studies on behalf of all members.”
Buena Vista town trustee David Volpe and Historic Preservation Commission member Suzy Kelly sit on the board representing residents.
“I am working on a statement about our rate changes and will send when it is ready,” said Kelly.
“I would refer you to Paul Erickson, CEO of SDCEA for comment,” said Volpe.
Greiner and Shoemaker said they were asking for board members to be more forthcoming with constituents.
“They need to understand what’s happening. They need to be able to explain it to their constituents so we can understand. And if it’s not fair, they should be standing up against it,” said Greiner.
Erickson said that local factors like high rates of second home ownership, a temperate climate, rugged terrain and low sales all contribute to a high operating cost for the co-op.
“We’re trying to put costs on the people that cause costs and make the rate as fair and equitable as possible,” he said. “We’re a non-profit co-op. We’re trying to do right by our members.”
He said that the restructure was intended to benefit year-round residents.
“We’re focused on making sure that the people who live and work and die in the valley are treated fairly,” he said. “The big users are the people in their house year-round. The effect of this rate is their rates are going to go down.”
He also pointed out that SDCEA has pursued large scale solar energy production.
“We’re huge renewable energy promoters,” he said.
The Trout Creek Solar facility, a large-scale solar array located near the BV Correctional Center, began commercial operation in early 2019. The two megawatt facility was at that time reported to generate 4.7 percent of SDCEA’s energy.
SDCEA’s 2020 annual report estimated Trout Creek and roof-top solar sources combined to generate 5% of the co-op’s energy.
SDCEA customers can opt to pay a penny more per kWh for up to 500 kilowatt hours per month of solar power generated by Trout Creek Solar on a first-come, first-served basis. The annual report notes 14 subscribers at the end of 2020.
Greiner said it doesn’t have to be an either-or between large scale solar and household rooftop installations.
“Sangre de Cristo has room to have members generate solar energy,” she said. “Even to get set up with a net meter costs $900. Our cooperative is the only cooperative that charges that much.”
She went on to say that the energy home solar banks in the grid is cheaper for SDCEA than buying energy from the regional cooperative, Tri-State.
Meanwhile, Erickson acknowledged that net-metered customers are taking a hit under the proposed restructure.
“One of the main rate philosophies that we use today, because of our diverse demographic, is cost-causers should be cost-payers. It’s a concept called cost-causation. If you cause a cost then you need to pay that cost so that you don’t put it upon your neighbor,” he said. “With a full unbundling of our rates we can really dial in on cost-causation. One of the casualties of war could be a net-metered account.”
