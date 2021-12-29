2021 is a year most people will be happy to see end, and Chaffee County venues will offer several opportunities to see it off and welcome a new, and hopefully better, year.
While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has canceled some New Year’s Eve events, others were still planned as of press time. Because the Omicron variant is expected to spread rapidly, partygoers should check venues for the latest updates before heading out.
One longtime New Year’s Eve tradition will not happen this year. Monarch Mountain has canceled its fireworks and torchlight parade of skiers and snowboarders. Because of COVID issues, Marketing Director Dan Bender said Monarch staff did not feel comfortable planning an event that would draw a large crowd.
The Surf Hotel in Buena Vista will start the New Year’s Eve partying early with its New Year’s Eve Eve Dance Party from 8:30-11:30 p.m. Thursday. The hotel’s Ivy Ballroom, 1012 Front Loop, will host Ethno, billed as “the latest in sonic explorations from Denver-based drummer/producer Jeffrey James Franca.” The show features a driving mix of danceable global-electro sounds, blended with live percussion. Also featured is Megan Hamilton, an electro producer and vocalist with hip-hop roots. Tickets cost $20 at https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/ethno-meganhamilton.
For those who prefer to do their New Year’s Eve partying early – but not a full day early – Salida’s Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50, offers a New Year’s Eve Pre-Party from 5-8 p.m. Friday. Ragged Mountain Bluegrass Band will provide the tunes.
After the Soulcraft party, revelers can choose from several options. In Salida, High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave., will ring in the new year with live music by Christopher James starting at 8 p.m.
The Nasca James Band will rock Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St., for a New Year’s celebration from 9:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Further north, the Happy New Celebration begins at 8 p.m. Friday at the Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort pavilion, 15870 CR 162 in Nathrop. Denver band Dragondeer will perform a blend of psychedelic blues, retro funk, soul and rock and roll. Cost is $20 per person. For more info and reservations, call 719-395-2447.
In Buena Vista the Surf Hotel’s Ivy Ballroom offers the last of the New Year’s Eve parties, with doors opening at 10 p.m. and a show starting at 10:30 p.m. featuring Tierro Band with Bridget Law.
The band is described as a supergroup with unique “Gypsy Grass” style: “Wide-open bluegrass fiddle backed by thumping gypsy guitars and a mix of world percussion gets the blood pumping and the feet moving.” Tickets, which include a champagne toast, cost $35 at https://tickets.surfhotel.com/e/nye.
For those who don’t overindulge the night before, Salida Parks and Recreation offers a different type of celebration on New Year’s Day. The annual New Year’s Day 5K kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday at Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
Participants can walk or run the course on the Monarch Spur Trail to Holman Avenue and Poncha Boulevard, then back downtown. The event is open to all ages and abilities, costumes are encouraged, and refreshments will be provided. The three top male and female finishers will get prizes.
Register at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Scout Hut or online at https://www.cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/new-years-day-5k. Cost is $10 online or $25 day of race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.