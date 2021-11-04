Student population at Salida School District is close to what is was before the pandemic hit in spring 2020.
Actual student count numbers will not be finalized by Colorado Department of Education until sometime in January so current totals are not available.
However, Superintendent David Blackburn recently told the Salida Board of Education the total number of students is very close to where it was in fall 2019, before the pandemic started.
Blackburn said the unofficial count from Oct. 1 shows an increase of 83 students from the 2020 count.
The number is almost completely flat from fall 2019, he said.
Blackburn said that number means the district has recovered and has stability after the effects of COVID-19, which is important for district finances and programming.
“Now we can expect continued growth from this point forward,” he said.
The change has a hidden element. Blackburn said approximately 130 students in Salida schools are new to the area.
The new faces are more affluent, from a higher socioeconomic group.
Blackburn said the district lost a lot of students from lower socioeconomic families, which are mostly local workforce families.
The shift could mean a reduction in the number of free and reduced-lunch students which could affect federal and state money for the district if the numbers drop too low.
Overall, Blackburn said he expects growth trends to continue at all buildings and all grade levels.
The building least able to handle much growth at this time is Salida Middle School, which is why the district has recently invested in growing the program at Crest Academy with a move to a larger facility.
Crest Academy, an alternative middle school program, moved to a larger building on Oak Street from its former home at the St. Joseph Catholic Church school building.
The larger space gives the program room to grow and add students.
The Salida school board will certify its October count numbers at its December meeting.
That number is used for 90 percent of school revenue through the state’s finance formula.
The board waits until December to adjust salaries in order to operate with facts rather than projections.
