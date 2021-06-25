The most recent affordable housing project began June 15 with groundbreaking for Salida Ridge at Confluent Park, adjacent to the U.S. Forest Service Office on U.S. 50 east of Salida.
Salida Ridge is a two-building complex with a total of 48 units, including one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all of which will be for rent. This project is under construction at Confluent Park, a new development by Harder-Diesslin Development Group. Diesslin Structures Inc. is the builder of the two apartment buildings, which will be next to a city park dedicated by the developers.
Housing units will be allocated to people in the range of 30 to 40 percent of area median income (AMI) for Chaffee County. Someone with a full-time, entry-level job will most likely be able to afford one.
Cost of the project is $13 million, and it should be completed by summer 2022.
Commonwealth Development of Portland, Ore., is the LIHTC (Low Income Housing Tax Credit) developer. Investors purchase the tax credits and then become part owners in the building along with the developers. Harder-Diesslin Development Group bought the land, got the entitlements to accommodate this project and then sought a developer to complete the project. The architect is M + A Design of Wisconsin. Commonwealth Development will manage the property and will begin advertising for applications within the next 6 months.
“Tax credit developers, like Commonwealth, are adept at managing the mountains of paperwork required by the government to facilitate a LIHTC project,” developer Walt Harder said. “Compliance and oversight are handled by the state government for 30 years and renewable after that.”
