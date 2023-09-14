Fire managers for the Salida Ranger District are planning two prescribed fire projects: Mount Shavano and Threemile Creek. Burning is expected to take two to four days at each project area and could begin as early as September 19 and into mid-November. Fire and Fuels staff will continue monitoring conditions for potential opportunities for fall burning. Personnel will monitor forecasted weather and fuel conditions to determine appropriate burn windows.
The Mount Shavano Prescribed Fire project involves burning two units, up to 915 acres near Droney Gulch. The units are approximately six miles northwest of Poncha Springs, CO.
Temporary road closures on Forest Roads 250, 250.A, 250.B, 251 and 255 will be necessary for public and firefighter safety. Other roads will remain open in the area to provide alternate access options.
The Threemile Creek Prescribed Fire project involves burning two units, up to 2178 acres between Eddy Creek and Browns Creek. The units are approximately three miles west of Centerville, CO. Temporary road closures of portions of Forest Roads 272, 273, 274, 274.A and an area closure from October 1 through 31 will also be necessary for public and firefighter safety.
“With these last two units at Mount Shavano, this entire project area of 4178 acres will have been treated. The Threemile Creek project is a re-entry prescribed fire after having treatments in there over the last two decades. Reducing fuel loading is not a one-and-done treatment. Fuels build back up over time, and we need to deal with this. This will be important work in both areas,” said Salida District Ranger Perry Edwards. “Finally, I do realize we will be impacting recreational users including hunters with the closures, but it is critical for public and firefighter safety. If we complete the Threemile prescribed burning early, we will cancel that closure before the end of October.”
The prescribed fire project’s goals are to reduce the accumulation of hazardous fuels, restore and maintain healthy and diverse forest ecosystems while allowing fire to play its natural role in the environment and maintain and enhance wildlife habitat. Prescribed fire is essential for reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfire across the landscape and can help prevent extreme fires by reducing buildup. Prescribed fires also minimize impacts on air quality when compared to wildfires.
Prescribed fire smoke may affect people’s health. For more information, visit https://www.colorado.gov/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health. Once the prescribed fire begins, smoke may be present throughout the Arkansas River Valley.
Fire personnel will monitor the burn units until the fires are completely out. Follow @PSICC_NF on Twitter and Facebook for up-to-date information on this and other topics. Use #SalidaRD #ShavanoRX #ThreemileRX for prescribed fire notifications. For more fire information resources, please visit our website. For more local information, contact the Salida Ranger District at 719-539-3591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.