City Attorney Nina P. Williams was arrested Jan. 16 on charges of driving under the influence, and City Administrator Drew Nelson was a passenger in the vehicle, Salida Police Chief Russell Johnson confirmed Monday.
Johnson said Williams was placed into custody before being booked into the Chaffee County Detention Center late that night. She was later released on a $1,000 bond, which Johnson said was typical for a first-offense DUI charge.
Williams was also charged with failure to display a valid vehicle registration.
She is one-half of the firm Wilson Williams LLP, along with Geoff Wilson, who represents the city in municipal issues.
Calls to Nelson and Williams were not returned by press time.
This story was generated from a news tip.
