The city of Salida installed five of the seven recreational vehicles it purchased for its “Open Doors” program, which will rent the RVs to assist with affordable housing relief.
Bill Almquist, Salida community development director, has been heading the program.
He said they have purchased seven used RVs from Holiday RV in Poncha Springs so far, at an average price of $27,000 each, ranging in age from 2015 models to 2021 models.
Almquist said they have been working with Salida RV Resort to set up spaces for the units, which cost between $700 and $950 per month in rent, plus some utilities.
The rent cost depends on the size of the unit. That price will cover the $648 rental cost for each RV space.
