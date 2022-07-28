Chaffee County Search and Rescue–North responded to the aid of a hiker at 13,340 feet on the side of Mount Yale Thursday evening.
The hiker was reported to be suffering from altitude sickness and was not feeling well July 21, Search and Rescue-North reported on its Facebook page.
The hiker was prepared for the hike with water, food, and a flashlight and had reported that they had been drinking lots of water.
CCSAR-N instructed the hiker to continue moving down the the mountain and suggested that they try to eat some food to replenish sodium in case they had accidentally flushed it from their system with drinking so much water.
The search team met with the hiker and while they brought a stretcher, they did not need or require it.
The hiker walked down the mountain without further assistance and the search team was out of the field by 9 p.m.
