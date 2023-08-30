Heather Rupska, who took over as CEO of the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce in 2022, announced Wednesday morning that she is no longer with the Chamber.
In an email to friends and colleagues, Rupska expressed appreciation for her relationships with the town's Board of Trustees, Chaffee County Commissioners and local business leaders.
The Chamber has not yet announced who will be taking on the director position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.