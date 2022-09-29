The Edge Automotive 4x4 center held an open Ramp Travel Index competition during 14erFest.
RTI is used by Off-road vehicles to check suspension and articulation by measuring the width of the wheels hub and checking it against the height of the wheel base.
To check the height of the wheel base drivers pilot their vehicles front tire, either passenger or driver side, up a sloped incline until the back wheels are flat on the ground.
“We get a vehicle, it comes up, doesn’t matter what type of vehicle it is. First measurement we take is hub to hub front to back. Then we get them lined up for the ramp on whatever tire they feel comfortable on, we get them up, then once their opposite rear tire leaves the ground that is their stopping point because that is where they lose traction at,” Brent Marceca of The Edge Automotive said. “Then we measure the height of where the tire meets the ramp that gives them their height index which we put into our calculator along with the first measurement and that gives them their Ramp score.”
Participants were allowed to guess their own highest RTI .
The event lasted for 3 hours during which around 20 vehicles participated. The winner of the highest RTI for the event was Doug Jensen in his Jeep Rock Crawler with a score of 1189.
The participants of the RTI were all entered to win a $250 Yukon Gear and Axle gift certificate.
“A good ramp score for a two door jeep is somewhere in the low 7s while a four-door Jeep is going to be in the upper 7s and 8s and then you get these buggies that max out around the top of the ramp,” Marceca said.
