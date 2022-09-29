BV local, Doug Jensen, was the winner of the RTI contest.

The RTI ramp contest was a popular event on the opening night of 14erFest. RTI stands for ramp travel index and factors in the wheelbase of a vehicle and how far it can drive up the ramp while keeping the back tires in contact with the ground. BV local, Doug Jensen, was the winner of the RTI contest.

 Courtesy photo

The Edge Automotive 4x4 center held an open Ramp Travel Index competition during 14erFest.

RTI is used by Off-road vehicles to check suspension and articulation by measuring the width of the wheels hub and checking it against the height of the wheel base.

